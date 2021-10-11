Opening odds for the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season continues in Las Vegas with The CJ Cup @ Summit Championship. The tournament tees off Thursday, October 14th at the Summit Club for the second consecutive week of PGA tour action in Las Vegas. Sungjae Im took home the win at this past weekend’s Shriners Children’s Open and will look to continue his success in Las Vegas this weekend.
We’ve got a full look at the odds for the CJ Cup over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win the tournament with odds at +1000. He’s followed by Justin Thomas at +1200, Xander Schauffele at +1200, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy — both at +1600 to win.
A year ago, Jason Kokrak won the tournament by two strokes over Schauffele. This year, Kokrak is installed at +5000 to win. He’s tied with Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, and Tommy Fleetwood.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds for the winner of this weekend’s CJ Cup @ Summit.
The CJ Cup @ Summit, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin Johnson
|+1000
|+250
|+120
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|+275
|+140
|Xander Schauffele
|+1200
|+275
|+130
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|+350
|+180
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|+350
|+180
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Sam Burns
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|+500
|+240
|Shane Lowry
|+2800
|+500
|+240
|Cameron Smith
|+2800
|+500
|+240
|Brooks Koepka
|+2800
|+500
|+240
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2800
|+500
|+240
|Sung-Jae Im
|+3000
|+550
|+260
|Abraham Ancer
|+3500
|+600
|+275
|Harris English
|+3500
|+600
|+275
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Webb Simpson
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|+700
|+300
|Paul Casey
|+4500
|+700
|+300
|Marc Leishman
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Jason Kokrak
|+5000
|+800
|+350
|Kevin Na
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Charley Hoffman
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Russell Henley
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Cameron Tringale
|+6000
|+900
|+450
|Max Homa
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Alexander Noren
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Aaron Wise
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Sergio Garcia
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Harold Varner III
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Talor Gooch
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Maverick McNealy
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Ian Poulter
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Branden Grace
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Keegan Bradley
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Carlos Ortiz
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Jason Day
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+2000
|+900
|Chris Kirk
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Rickie Fowler
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Charl Schwartzel
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+15000
|+2500
|+1200
|Sebastian Munoz
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Kisner
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Stewart Cink
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matt Jones
|+20000
|+4000
|+1800
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Tom Hoge
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Keith Mitchell
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Sunghoon Kang
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Harry Higgs
|+25000
|+5000
|+2000
|Hudson Swafford
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Robert Streb
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Byeong Hun An
|+30000
|+6000
|+2500
|Lee Jaekyeong
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Joohyung Kim
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Han Byeol Kim
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Sanghun Shin
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Yoseop Seo
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
|Minkyu Kim
|+50000
|+10000
|+4000
