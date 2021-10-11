Opening odds for the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season continues in Las Vegas with The CJ Cup @ Summit Championship. The tournament tees off Thursday, October 14th at the Summit Club for the second consecutive week of PGA tour action in Las Vegas. Sungjae Im took home the win at this past weekend’s Shriners Children’s Open and will look to continue his success in Las Vegas this weekend.

We’ve got a full look at the odds for the CJ Cup over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win the tournament with odds at +1000. He’s followed by Justin Thomas at +1200, Xander Schauffele at +1200, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy — both at +1600 to win.

A year ago, Jason Kokrak won the tournament by two strokes over Schauffele. This year, Kokrak is installed at +5000 to win. He’s tied with Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for the winner of this weekend’s CJ Cup @ Summit.

The CJ Cup @ Summit, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Dustin Johnson +1000 +250 +120 Justin Thomas +1200 +275 +140 Xander Schauffele +1200 +275 +130 Collin Morikawa +1600 +350 +180 Rory McIlroy +1600 +350 +180 Jordan Spieth +2000 +450 +200 Louis Oosthuizen +2200 +450 +200 Sam Burns +2200 +450 +200 Tony Finau +2500 +500 +230 Viktor Hovland +2800 +500 +240 Shane Lowry +2800 +500 +240 Cameron Smith +2800 +500 +240 Brooks Koepka +2800 +500 +240 Scottie Scheffler +2800 +500 +240 Sung-Jae Im +3000 +550 +260 Abraham Ancer +3500 +600 +275 Harris English +3500 +600 +275 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +700 +300 Webb Simpson +4000 +700 +300 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +700 +300 Paul Casey +4500 +700 +300 Marc Leishman +5000 +800 +350 Adam Scott +5000 +800 +350 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +800 +350 Jason Kokrak +5000 +800 +350 Kevin Na +5500 +900 +400 Joaquin Niemann +5500 +900 +400 Justin Rose +6000 +1000 +450 Charley Hoffman +6000 +1000 +450 Russell Henley +6000 +1000 +450 Cameron Tringale +6000 +900 +450 Max Homa +6000 +1000 +450 Alexander Noren +6000 +1000 +450 Aaron Wise +6000 +1000 +450 Sergio Garcia +6000 +1000 +450 Harold Varner III +6500 +1100 +500 Patrick Reed +6500 +1100 +500 Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +500 Si Woo Kim +6500 +1100 +500 Maverick McNealy +8000 +1400 +600 Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1400 +600 Ian Poulter +8000 +1400 +600 Branden Grace +10000 +1800 +700 Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +700 Kevin Streelman +13000 +2000 +900 Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2000 +900 Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +900 Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +900 Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +900 Carlos Ortiz +13000 +2000 +900 Jason Day +13000 +2000 +900 Gary Woodland +13000 +2000 +900 Chris Kirk +15000 +2500 +1200 Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1200 Charl Schwartzel +15000 +2500 +1200 Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2500 +1200 Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2500 +1200 Sebastian Munoz +18000 +3500 +1400 Kevin Kisner +18000 +3500 +1400 Rasmus Hojgaard +18000 +3500 +1400 Stewart Cink +18000 +3500 +1400 Patton Kizzire +18000 +3500 +1400 Matt Jones +20000 +4000 +1800 Lucas Glover +25000 +5000 +2000 Tom Hoge +25000 +5000 +2000 Keith Mitchell +25000 +5000 +2000 Sunghoon Kang +25000 +5000 +2000 Harry Higgs +25000 +5000 +2000 Hudson Swafford +30000 +6000 +2500 Robert Streb +30000 +6000 +2500 Byeong Hun An +30000 +6000 +2500 Lee Jaekyeong +40000 +8000 +3500 Joohyung Kim +40000 +8000 +3500 Han Byeol Kim +40000 +8000 +3500 Sanghun Shin +50000 +10000 +4000 Seong Hyeon Kim +50000 +10000 +4000 Yoseop Seo +50000 +10000 +4000 Minkyu Kim +50000 +10000 +4000

