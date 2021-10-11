 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit

The 2021 field is set for The CJ Cup @ Summit, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By David Fucillo and kate.magdziuk
Jason Kokrak plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK at Shadow Creek Golf Course on October 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season continues in Las Vegas with The CJ Cup @ Summit Championship. The tournament tees off Thursday, October 14th at the Summit Club for the second consecutive week of PGA tour action in Las Vegas. Sungjae Im took home the win at this past weekend’s Shriners Children’s Open and will look to continue his success in Las Vegas this weekend.

We’ve got a full look at the odds for the CJ Cup over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win the tournament with odds at +1000. He’s followed by Justin Thomas at +1200, Xander Schauffele at +1200, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy — both at +1600 to win.

A year ago, Jason Kokrak won the tournament by two strokes over Schauffele. This year, Kokrak is installed at +5000 to win. He’s tied with Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds for the winner of this weekend’s CJ Cup @ Summit.

The CJ Cup @ Summit, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin Johnson +1000 +250 +120
Justin Thomas +1200 +275 +140
Xander Schauffele +1200 +275 +130
Collin Morikawa +1600 +350 +180
Rory McIlroy +1600 +350 +180
Jordan Spieth +2000 +450 +200
Louis Oosthuizen +2200 +450 +200
Sam Burns +2200 +450 +200
Tony Finau +2500 +500 +230
Viktor Hovland +2800 +500 +240
Shane Lowry +2800 +500 +240
Cameron Smith +2800 +500 +240
Brooks Koepka +2800 +500 +240
Scottie Scheffler +2800 +500 +240
Sung-Jae Im +3000 +550 +260
Abraham Ancer +3500 +600 +275
Harris English +3500 +600 +275
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +700 +300
Webb Simpson +4000 +700 +300
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +700 +300
Paul Casey +4500 +700 +300
Marc Leishman +5000 +800 +350
Adam Scott +5000 +800 +350
Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +800 +350
Jason Kokrak +5000 +800 +350
Kevin Na +5500 +900 +400
Joaquin Niemann +5500 +900 +400
Justin Rose +6000 +1000 +450
Charley Hoffman +6000 +1000 +450
Russell Henley +6000 +1000 +450
Cameron Tringale +6000 +900 +450
Max Homa +6000 +1000 +450
Alexander Noren +6000 +1000 +450
Aaron Wise +6000 +1000 +450
Sergio Garcia +6000 +1000 +450
Harold Varner III +6500 +1100 +500
Patrick Reed +6500 +1100 +500
Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +500
Si Woo Kim +6500 +1100 +500
Maverick McNealy +8000 +1400 +600
Jhonattan Vegas +8000 +1400 +600
Ian Poulter +8000 +1400 +600
Branden Grace +10000 +1800 +700
Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +700
Kevin Streelman +13000 +2000 +900
Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2000 +900
Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +2000 +900
Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +900
Keegan Bradley +13000 +2000 +900
Carlos Ortiz +13000 +2000 +900
Jason Day +13000 +2000 +900
Gary Woodland +13000 +2000 +900
Chris Kirk +15000 +2500 +1200
Rickie Fowler +15000 +2500 +1200
Charl Schwartzel +15000 +2500 +1200
Kyoung Hoon Lee +15000 +2500 +1200
Emiliano Grillo +15000 +2500 +1200
Sebastian Munoz +18000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Kisner +18000 +3500 +1400
Rasmus Hojgaard +18000 +3500 +1400
Stewart Cink +18000 +3500 +1400
Patton Kizzire +18000 +3500 +1400
Matt Jones +20000 +4000 +1800
Lucas Glover +25000 +5000 +2000
Tom Hoge +25000 +5000 +2000
Keith Mitchell +25000 +5000 +2000
Sunghoon Kang +25000 +5000 +2000
Harry Higgs +25000 +5000 +2000
Hudson Swafford +30000 +6000 +2500
Robert Streb +30000 +6000 +2500
Byeong Hun An +30000 +6000 +2500
Lee Jaekyeong +40000 +8000 +3500
Joohyung Kim +40000 +8000 +3500
Han Byeol Kim +40000 +8000 +3500
Sanghun Shin +50000 +10000 +4000
Seong Hyeon Kim +50000 +10000 +4000
Yoseop Seo +50000 +10000 +4000
Minkyu Kim +50000 +10000 +4000

