Kayshon Boutte injury: LSU WR out for season with injured ankle

The Tigers have lost their top receiver for the rest of the 2021 campaign with an ankle injury.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 LSU at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just ahead of a home showdown with No. 20 Florida this weekend, LSU was dealt a heavy blow on Monday with news that leading receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

The sophomore from New Iberia, LA, was having a breakout season for the Tigers, hauling in 38 receptions for 508 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns. He suffered the injury while making this acrobatic catch in the team’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday.

Things have now gone from bad to worse for a 3-3 LSU, who is just getting into the meat of their SEC schedule as questions about the future of head coach Ed Orgeron rev up by the week. The Tigers have already been without star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for the past couple of weeks due to a foot injury and the loss of Boutte will certainly impact the offense.

LSU enters the week as a 10-point home underdog to Florida, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

