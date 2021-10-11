Kayshon Boutte injury: LSU WR out for season with injured ankle

Just ahead of a home showdown with No. 20 Florida this weekend, LSU was dealt a heavy blow on Monday with news that leading receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is expected to miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury suffered on Saturday, a source told @On3sports https://t.co/WZRkcY5Ajd — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 11, 2021

The sophomore from New Iberia, LA, was having a breakout season for the Tigers, hauling in 38 receptions for 508 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns. He suffered the injury while making this acrobatic catch in the team’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky this past Saturday.

Prayers up for Kayshon Boutte who was carted off after this catch pic.twitter.com/sr8gCbp74z — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 10, 2021

Things have now gone from bad to worse for a 3-3 LSU, who is just getting into the meat of their SEC schedule as questions about the future of head coach Ed Orgeron rev up by the week. The Tigers have already been without star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for the past couple of weeks due to a foot injury and the loss of Boutte will certainly impact the offense.

LSU enters the week as a 10-point home underdog to Florida, per DraftKings Sportsbook.