Heisman Watch Odds, Week 7: Bryce Young still favored, running backs climbing

We’re seeing more non-quarterbacks rising up the odds board to win the biggest prize in college football.

By Collin Sherwin
Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide is forced out of the Micheal Clemons of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Despite a dramatic loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is still the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young was 28-48 for 369 yards and three touchdowns with an interception at one of the most challenging stadiums in all of college football on Saturday. Recognition that he certainly didn’t play poorly has helped keep him atop the odds, with a +120 price before the game and a +180 afterwards.

The real movement this week is amongst two running backs, as Kenneth Walker III of the Michigan State Spartans and Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns took major steps forward. Walker had 29 carries for a monstrous 233 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers this past weekend, while Robinson posted 20 carries for 137 yards and a score in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.

Walker III was +3000 last week, but that has fallen to +1200 in the latest odds. Robinson went from +3500 to +1400, and is very much in the race to be in New York City in December as well.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11th:

Heisman Trophy Odds Week 7

Player Odds
Player Odds
Bryce Young +180
Matt Corral +200
CJ Stroud +800
Kenneth Walker III +1200
Bijan Robinson +1400
Desmond Ridder +1400
TreVeyon Henderson +3000
Brian Robinson Jr +4000
Kenny Pickett +4000
Malik Willis +5000
Casey Thompson +6000
Spencer Rattler +6000
Jayden Daniels +7500
Cade McNamara +7500
Tyler Goodson +8000
Chris Rodriguez Jr +8000
Breece Hall +10000
Zamir White +10000
Blake Corum +10000
Brennan Armstrong +10000
Payton Thorne +10000
Emory Jones +10000
Anthony Brown +10000
Sam Howell +10000
Drake London +10000
Jahan Dotson +10000
Hendon Hooker +13000
Spencer Petras +13000
Kennedy Brooks +13000
DJ Uiagalelei +13000
Spencer Sanders +13000
Brock Purdy +15000
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +15000
John Metchie III +15000
Kyren Williams +15000
Carson Strong +15000
KJ Jefferson +15000
Will Levis +15000
Chris Olave +15000
Garrett Wilson +15000
Isaiah Spiller +15000
Grayson McCall +15000
Tanner Mordecai +15000
Sam Hartman +15000
Ainias Smith +20000
Xavier Hutchinson +20000
Jordan Addison +20000
Will Rogers +20000
Zach Calzada +20000
Zay Flowers +20000
Jake Haener +20000
Travis Dye +20000
Zach Charbonnet +20000
Jayden Reed +20000
Tank Bigsby +25000
Bo Nix +25000
Marvin Mims +25000
Sincere McCormick +25000
Malik Cunningham +30000
Levi Lewis +30000
Kedon Slovis +30000
Bailey Zappe +30000
Jack Coan +30000
Chase Brice +40000
Adrian Martinez +40000
Braxton Burmeister +40000
Jalen Wydermeyer +40000
Romeo Doubs +40000
Kyle Hamilton +50000

