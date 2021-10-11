Heisman Watch Odds, Week 7: Bryce Young still favored, running backs climbing

Despite a dramatic loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is still the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young was 28-48 for 369 yards and three touchdowns with an interception at one of the most challenging stadiums in all of college football on Saturday. Recognition that he certainly didn’t play poorly has helped keep him atop the odds, with a +120 price before the game and a +180 afterwards.

The real movement this week is amongst two running backs, as Kenneth Walker III of the Michigan State Spartans and Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns took major steps forward. Walker had 29 carries for a monstrous 233 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers this past weekend, while Robinson posted 20 carries for 137 yards and a score in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.

Walker III was +3000 last week, but that has fallen to +1200 in the latest odds. Robinson went from +3500 to +1400, and is very much in the race to be in New York City in December as well.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11th:

Heisman Trophy Odds Week 7 Player Odds Player Odds Bryce Young +180 Matt Corral +200 CJ Stroud +800 Kenneth Walker III +1200 Bijan Robinson +1400 Desmond Ridder +1400 TreVeyon Henderson +3000 Brian Robinson Jr +4000 Kenny Pickett +4000 Malik Willis +5000 Casey Thompson +6000 Spencer Rattler +6000 Jayden Daniels +7500 Cade McNamara +7500 Tyler Goodson +8000 Chris Rodriguez Jr +8000 Breece Hall +10000 Zamir White +10000 Blake Corum +10000 Brennan Armstrong +10000 Payton Thorne +10000 Emory Jones +10000 Anthony Brown +10000 Sam Howell +10000 Drake London +10000 Jahan Dotson +10000 Hendon Hooker +13000 Spencer Petras +13000 Kennedy Brooks +13000 DJ Uiagalelei +13000 Spencer Sanders +13000 Brock Purdy +15000 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +15000 John Metchie III +15000 Kyren Williams +15000 Carson Strong +15000 KJ Jefferson +15000 Will Levis +15000 Chris Olave +15000 Garrett Wilson +15000 Isaiah Spiller +15000 Grayson McCall +15000 Tanner Mordecai +15000 Sam Hartman +15000 Ainias Smith +20000 Xavier Hutchinson +20000 Jordan Addison +20000 Will Rogers +20000 Zach Calzada +20000 Zay Flowers +20000 Jake Haener +20000 Travis Dye +20000 Zach Charbonnet +20000 Jayden Reed +20000 Tank Bigsby +25000 Bo Nix +25000 Marvin Mims +25000 Sincere McCormick +25000 Malik Cunningham +30000 Levi Lewis +30000 Kedon Slovis +30000 Bailey Zappe +30000 Jack Coan +30000 Chase Brice +40000 Adrian Martinez +40000 Braxton Burmeister +40000 Jalen Wydermeyer +40000 Romeo Doubs +40000 Kyle Hamilton +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.