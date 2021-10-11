Heisman Watch Odds, Week 7: Bryce Young still favored, running backs climbing

Despite a dramatic loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is still the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Young was 28-48 for 369 yards and three touchdowns with an interception at one of the most challenging stadiums in all of college football on Saturday. Recognition that he certainly didn’t play poorly has helped keep him atop the odds, with a +120 price before the game and a +180 afterwards.
The real movement this week is amongst two running backs, as Kenneth Walker III of the Michigan State Spartans and Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns took major steps forward. Walker had 29 carries for a monstrous 233 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers this past weekend, while Robinson posted 20 carries for 137 yards and a score in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.
Walker III was +3000 last week, but that has fallen to +1200 in the latest odds. Robinson went from +3500 to +1400, and is very much in the race to be in New York City in December as well.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11th:
Heisman Trophy Odds Week 7
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Bryce Young
|+180
|Matt Corral
|+200
|CJ Stroud
|+800
|Kenneth Walker III
|+1200
|Bijan Robinson
|+1400
|Desmond Ridder
|+1400
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+3000
|Brian Robinson Jr
|+4000
|Kenny Pickett
|+4000
|Malik Willis
|+5000
|Casey Thompson
|+6000
|Spencer Rattler
|+6000
|Jayden Daniels
|+7500
|Cade McNamara
|+7500
|Tyler Goodson
|+8000
|Chris Rodriguez Jr
|+8000
|Breece Hall
|+10000
|Zamir White
|+10000
|Blake Corum
|+10000
|Brennan Armstrong
|+10000
|Payton Thorne
|+10000
|Emory Jones
|+10000
|Anthony Brown
|+10000
|Sam Howell
|+10000
|Drake London
|+10000
|Jahan Dotson
|+10000
|Hendon Hooker
|+13000
|Spencer Petras
|+13000
|Kennedy Brooks
|+13000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+13000
|Spencer Sanders
|+13000
|Brock Purdy
|+15000
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+15000
|John Metchie III
|+15000
|Kyren Williams
|+15000
|Carson Strong
|+15000
|KJ Jefferson
|+15000
|Will Levis
|+15000
|Chris Olave
|+15000
|Garrett Wilson
|+15000
|Isaiah Spiller
|+15000
|Grayson McCall
|+15000
|Tanner Mordecai
|+15000
|Sam Hartman
|+15000
|Ainias Smith
|+20000
|Xavier Hutchinson
|+20000
|Jordan Addison
|+20000
|Will Rogers
|+20000
|Zach Calzada
|+20000
|Zay Flowers
|+20000
|Jake Haener
|+20000
|Travis Dye
|+20000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+20000
|Jayden Reed
|+20000
|Tank Bigsby
|+25000
|Bo Nix
|+25000
|Marvin Mims
|+25000
|Sincere McCormick
|+25000
|Malik Cunningham
|+30000
|Levi Lewis
|+30000
|Kedon Slovis
|+30000
|Bailey Zappe
|+30000
|Jack Coan
|+30000
|Chase Brice
|+40000
|Adrian Martinez
|+40000
|Braxton Burmeister
|+40000
|Jalen Wydermeyer
|+40000
|Romeo Doubs
|+40000
|Kyle Hamilton
|+50000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.