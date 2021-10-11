Why Peyton and Eli Manning are not announcing Monday Night Football on ESPN in Week 5

We’re back for another night of Monday Night Football, and unfortunately Week 5 MNF means another week with no ManningCast. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are providing an alternative broadcast for ten games this season, and right now they are in a break until Week 7.

The ManningCast aired on ESPN2 and ESPN+ during the Weeks 1-4 MNF games. It ran opposite the main ESPN broadcast that featured Steve Levy, former NFL quarterback Brian Griese, former Eagles scout Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters.

The latter group is talented in their own right, but Peyton and Eli have brought something we don’t get in most sports broadcasts. “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” or the “ManningCast” as it has been called, features the Manning brothers talking about the game, but also cracking jokes and generally enjoying the game like you’d expect them to if a camera was not on them. The jokes are fun, but the analysis is as good as any you’ll find anywhere.

Additionally, they have been bringing on four guests each week, one per quarter. Some are better than others, and current players have been among the best. Active players have been willing to offer more honesty than we’re used to from them, and they provide insight into football you just aren’t getting anywhere else.

If you had grown used to watching the ManningCast, you only need to wait two more weeks. They’ll be back in Week 7 for Saints vs. Seahawks and then Week 8 when the Giants face the Chiefs. There will be five additional games after that, which only increases the odds we get to see Eli flip the double bird to the camera.