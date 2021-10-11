 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bears QB Justin Fields should be “good to go” vs. Packers despite having hyperextended knee

We break down the Monday news that Justin Fields is dealing with a knee injury. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Quarterback Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears stands on the field during a timeout in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears received some good news surrounding quarterback Justin Fields’ hyperextended knee Monday. Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields should be “good to go” for Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Despite Fields missing some opportunities due to his knee injury, he played well against the Raiders and earned his second win as an NFL starter.

Fantasy football implications

Fields is still not taking the world by storm and Bears fans continue to point at Nagy for the offense’s failures. That being said, his value is going up in fantasy leagues due to his rushing chops and big-play ability. Fields has even more value in keeper and dynasty formats. He’s a potential streaming option against a banged up Green Bay defense but his own head coach might also be holding him back from truly taking a leap as a quarterback.

More From DraftKings Nation