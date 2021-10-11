Bears QB Justin Fields should be “good to go” vs. Packers despite having hyperextended knee

The Chicago Bears received some good news surrounding quarterback Justin Fields’ hyperextended knee Monday. Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields should be “good to go” for Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Despite Fields missing some opportunities due to his knee injury, he played well against the Raiders and earned his second win as an NFL starter.

Fantasy football implications

Fields is still not taking the world by storm and Bears fans continue to point at Nagy for the offense’s failures. That being said, his value is going up in fantasy leagues due to his rushing chops and big-play ability. Fields has even more value in keeper and dynasty formats. He’s a potential streaming option against a banged up Green Bay defense but his own head coach might also be holding him back from truly taking a leap as a quarterback.