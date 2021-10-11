Giants WR Kenny Golladay expected to miss Week 6 with hyperextended knee

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to miss the team’s Week 6 contest against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hyperextended knee, according to Ian Rapoport. Golladay suffered the injury in Week 5 against the Cowboys and was one of three prominent Giants to exit the game, joining starting quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) and starting running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) on the injury report.

The Giants feared Golladay suffered a major injury but Rapoport suggests the team only expects the receiver to be out for a week or two. This is good news for Giants on the injury front, for a change.

Fantasy football impact

Fantasy managers may be frustrated with Golladay but New York’s entire locker room has been hit with injuries. There’s no telling who will actually benefit from the receiver’s absence, and there’s a real possibility no one on the Giants has fantasy relevance in Week 6. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the league and New York is looking at playing backups across the board. We’ll see how this situation shakes out going forward.