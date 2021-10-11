49ers QB Trey Lance heads into bye week with sprained knee, questionable vs. Colts in Week 7

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance has a sprained knee, which officially puts his status for the team’s Week 7 contest against the Indianapolis Colts in doubt, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. The 49ers do have a bye in Week 6, so there’s a chance Lance heals up in time to go for the game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter when healthy, but he’s also on the mend with a calf strain. The 49ers don’t have another quarterback listed on the team depth chart, so they better hope one of these guys gets healthy in time for the Week 7 contest.

Lance, taken No. 3 overall after the team sacrificed plenty of draft capital to move up, had an up-and-down day in a 17-10 loss to the Cardinals in Week 5. He threw for 192 yards and one interception, but also flashed his mobility with 89 rushing yards. The 49ers will eventually turn things over to Lance full-time when he’s ready, regardless of Garoppolo’s status. For now, we’ll see if San Francisco adds a quarterback to the roster in the coming week.