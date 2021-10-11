Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has injured thumb, ‘will be fine’ in Week 6 vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says Tom Brady “will be fine” to go against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night despite the quarterback dealing with an injury to his throwing thumb. Brady threw five touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 5 win and has shown no signs of age slowing him down but the thumb could pose a problem on a short week.

Arians did say Brady may have been limited in practice if the Bucs had held a full session, which means Thursday’s strategy could have more emphasis on the run game and shorter throws. That bodes well for fantasy managers with Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. In the unlikely event Brady cannot go, the Buccaneers will turn to Blaine Gabbert to lead the team against the Eagles.

Brady has thrown for 1,767 yards and 15 touchdowns through five games, putting him on pace for 6,007 passing yards and 51 passing touchdowns for the 17-game season.