Chris Carson has “positive turn” with neck injury, per Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated on Monday that running back Chris Carson has made a “positive turn” in regards to his neck injury, per Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

It is unclear if Carson will be ready to go for the team’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week on Sunday Night Football. The veteran was inactive in the team’s 26-17 loss to the Rams last Thursday night. He was held out after suffering what Carroll described as a recurring neck injury.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should obviously monitor Carson’s status throughout the week and whether or not he’ll actually get practice time in around Thursday and Friday.

As Carroll indicated, he could very well be trending on the right direction and be ready to toll come Sunday night. If not, Alex Collins will mostly likely get the lion’s share of the carries once again for the Seahawks.