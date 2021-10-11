Colts K Rodrigo Blankenship dealing with hip injury vs. Ravens, misses game-winning kick at end of regulation

Update — Blankenship missed what would’ve been a game-winning 47-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the Colts and Ravens into overtime tied at 25-25.

Update — Blankenship did return to the field and made a 43-yard attempt to put the Colts up 25-9 over the Ravens in the fourth quarter. It appears the kicker is going to power through his hip issues in a big game for the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship suffered a hip injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. The kicker missed an extra point early in the second half of the contest and appears to be questionable to return, leaving punter Rigoberto Sanchez as the top kicking option on the team.

Blankenship, known for his big glasses, has been a strong kicker for the Colts in his career. He made 86.5 percent of his field goals and 95.6 percent of his extra points for the team during the 2020 season and was 100 percent in both categories prior to his miss on Monday Night Football.

If Blankenship does not return, Sanchez is the only replacement option for the Colts. That means someone else will have to the be the holder, likely a backup quarterback like Jacob Eason. The Colts may look to add a kicker during the week if Blankenship’s injury is worse than expected.