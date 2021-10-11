Red Sox hit walk-off sac fly to advance to ALCS with Game 4 win over Rays

The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the divisional round on Monday night. Kike Hernandez hit a walk-off sac fly in the bottom of the 9th to give the Red Sox the win. Boston returns to the ALCS for the first time since winning the World Series in 2018. The Red Sox await the winner of the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox series, which is in Game 4 set for Tuesday afternoon.

GOTTA SEE IT: Kiké Hernández walks it off to send the @RedSox to the ALCS!



The Red Sox jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a big 3rd inning rally, which included a 3-run blast by Rafael Devers. The Rays would put together a rally of their own to tie the game, thanks mostly to rookie Wander Franco belting a mammoth 2-run shot to dead center. It was all a waste in the end as Tampa Bay was unable to hold off the Red Sox in the 9th.

After dropping Game 1 of the series, the Red Sox won three straight games, two straight on walk-offs at Fenway Park. Boston advanced to the ALDS with a win over the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card game. Tampa Bay goes home after advancing to the World Series last season. The Rays had secured the top seed in the AL after winning the AL East.

The Red Sox have moved to +380 to win the World Series. Boston is also now +115 to win the American League pennant.