Jack Doyle shoves player then flops to revive Colts drive, who eventually miss game-winning FG

The game is now headed to overtime, but the Colts almost caught a break at the end of regulation.

By David Fucillo
Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The final drive of regulation for Week 5 was about what you’d expect from what was a wild week. The Colts were about to be forced to punt when Jack Doyle drew a personal foul penalty. What is worth noting is it came from a player retaliating for Doyle shoving his helmet while he was on the ground. It’s never the instigator who gets caught, it’s the retaliator.

The Colts moved into field goal range after this play, only to see Rodrigo Blankenship miss a game-winning field goal. The game has now gone to overtime. This is still a far cry from the kicking disaster that was Packers-Bengals, but given how many kickers missed extra points and field goals this week, this is a fitting way to close out Week 5.

