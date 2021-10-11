Jack Doyle shoves player then flops to revive Colts drive, who eventually miss game-winning FG

The final drive of regulation for Week 5 was about what you’d expect from what was a wild week. The Colts were about to be forced to punt when Jack Doyle drew a personal foul penalty. What is worth noting is it came from a player retaliating for Doyle shoving his helmet while he was on the ground. It’s never the instigator who gets caught, it’s the retaliator.

someone check on Jack Doyle pic.twitter.com/eDNpGH2GM9 — Christian D'Andrea probably does not own a brewery (@TrainIsland) October 12, 2021

The Colts moved into field goal range after this play, only to see Rodrigo Blankenship miss a game-winning field goal. The game has now gone to overtime. This is still a far cry from the kicking disaster that was Packers-Bengals, but given how many kickers missed extra points and field goals this week, this is a fitting way to close out Week 5.