Lamar Jackson brings Ravens back from 16-point deficit in fourth quarter to beat Colts in overtime 31-25

Sometimes, having the best player on the field is all the matters. For the Baltimore Ravens, things weren’t going right for much of their Monday night contest against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens trailed 25-9 in the fourth quarter and Indianapolis had never lost a game in that situation, sporting a 120-0 record according to the broadcast.

Lamar Jackson had other plans. The quarterback finished the night with a whopping 442 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 62 rushing yards to lead the Ravens to a 31-25 victory in overtime. Mark Andrews had 147 receiving yards and two scores, while Marquise Brown recovered from his poor first half for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson is the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and 85% completion percentage in a game.



Jackson accounted for 499 of the Ravens' 523 yards of offense Monday night. pic.twitter.com/uCPdnN5fRu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

The Ravens got some luck as well, with Rodrigo Blankenship missing two kicks late in the game. The first attempt was blocked by Calais Campbell, while the second was hooked at the end of regulation.

The Colts did cover the spread, which was 7.5 at kickoff. The Ravens also saw their streak of consecutive games with 100 rushing yards end at 43. It was this very streak that had Broncos players mad at John Harbaugh in Week 4.

The Ravens now head into a massive contest with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Both teams will consider themselves the class of the AFC and NFL, making for a great game. The Colts will hope to bounce back from a brutal defeat when they face the Houston Texans.