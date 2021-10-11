 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lamar Jackson brings Ravens back from 16-point deficit in fourth quarter to beat Colts in overtime 31-25

The Ravens quarterback carried the entire team on his able shoulders for a thrilling Monday Night Football win.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens passes during the second quarterin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sometimes, having the best player on the field is all the matters. For the Baltimore Ravens, things weren’t going right for much of their Monday night contest against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens trailed 25-9 in the fourth quarter and Indianapolis had never lost a game in that situation, sporting a 120-0 record according to the broadcast.

Lamar Jackson had other plans. The quarterback finished the night with a whopping 442 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and 62 rushing yards to lead the Ravens to a 31-25 victory in overtime. Mark Andrews had 147 receiving yards and two scores, while Marquise Brown recovered from his poor first half for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens got some luck as well, with Rodrigo Blankenship missing two kicks late in the game. The first attempt was blocked by Calais Campbell, while the second was hooked at the end of regulation.

The Colts did cover the spread, which was 7.5 at kickoff. The Ravens also saw their streak of consecutive games with 100 rushing yards end at 43. It was this very streak that had Broncos players mad at John Harbaugh in Week 4.

The Ravens now head into a massive contest with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Both teams will consider themselves the class of the AFC and NFL, making for a great game. The Colts will hope to bounce back from a brutal defeat when they face the Houston Texans.

