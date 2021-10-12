Best available quarterbacks on the Week 6 waiver wire

Week 5 is almost wrapped up and that means yet another chance for fantasy managers to improve their roster with the waiver wire. The quarterback position remains a sore spot for some managers but luckily, there’s plenty of good options on the waiver wire that can help turn things around.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (42.9 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Miami Dolphins

Even with the Jaguars looking like a dysfunctional franchise, Lawrence is showing signs of being a great quarterback. He’s making better decisions throwing the ball and is adding an element of mobility to the mix. Lawrence has a rushing score in each of his last two games and now gets the Dolphins, who just got torched for 45 points by the Buccaneers.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (17 percent)

Next up — Las Vegas Raiders

Bridgewater doesn’t present much upside in fantasy football, but he’s a steady quarterback presence who is now taking deep shots with more frequency. The Broncos do lean on the ground game more, so that caps Bridgewater’s upside. The quarterback should have success against an up-and-down Raiders defense.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (53.3 percent)

Next up — Carolina Panthers

Cousins has thrown an interception in back-to-back weeks, so he’s starting to cool down a bit from his hot start. That being said, he’s still got two talented receivers and a great running game to work with offensively and can deliver big fantasy numbers. A matchup with the Panthers bodes well for Cousins as a streaming option.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (24 percent)

Next up — Bye

It’s not exactly ideal to pick up a quarterback on a bye in Week 6. However, Winston is getting hot at the right time for New Orleans and can be stashed on the bench for what should be a soft schedule ahead. He’ll also likely be getting star receiver Michael Thomas back. The Saints get the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Falcons and Titans after the bye week. Those are good matchups for Winston as a fantasy option, who is starting to show why he was taken No. 1 overall.