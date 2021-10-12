Best available running backs on the Week 6 waiver wire

Several running backs rose to the occasion in Week 5, giving fantasy mangers some exciting options on the waiver wire ahead of Week 6. Here’s five running backs managers should target on the waiver wire this week.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Devontae Booker, New York Giants (3.8 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Los Angeles Rams

Booker took over for the injured Saquon Barkley and did well, registering 42 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Giants are dealing with injuries across the board and might be without Daniel Jones, so there’s a chance Booker has to play in what essentially becomes a backup offense. He’ll get a ton of volume though, so that’ll help fantasy managers.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (4.6 percent)

Next up — Green Bay Packers

Herbert actually got more carries than Damien Williams, although the latter did get in the endzone. He managed 75 rushing yards and should be in for another big day against the Packers in terms of workload. David Montgomery is likely to be out for some time, so Herbert is getting extended opportunities and fantasy managers can take advantage.

Giovani Bernard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10.8 percent)

Next up — Philadelphia Eagles

Bernard is establishing himself as the second running back in Tampa Bay, supplanting Ronald Jones. Leonard Fournette is the lead guy but Bernard is eating into enough receiving work to merit fantasy consideration, especially in PPR leagues. Tom Brady trusts him in the red zone, so that’s always a huge plus.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (5.8 percent)

Next up — Dallas Cowboys

Stevenson was truly abysmal in his touches against the Texans. He took over for Damien Harris and only managed 23 yards on 11 carries. However, if Harris is out, Stevenson should be the lead running back against the Cowboys in Week 6. We saw what he did in the preseason and as they always say, it only takes one carry for the entire outlook of a player to change. This backfield is always murky, so Stevenson could be a big pickup.

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams (49.4 percent)

Next up — New York Giants

Michel is behind Darrell Henderson in LA’s backfield but he did get 11 carries and found the endzone to pay off the start for fantasy managers. The Rams could get up early against the Giants and that means a game script favoring running backs. Michel could have some value in Week 6 as a fringe flex option.