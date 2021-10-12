Best available wide receivers on the Week 6 waiver wire

There were several great wide receiver performances in Week 5 from relatively unknown players in fantasy circles, setting up an interesting week on the waiver wire for the position. Injuries are starting to mount across the league at receiver, so fantasy managers should target these players to help fill in the gaps.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants (10.7 percent in ESPN leagues)

Next up — Los Angeles Rams

Toney made the most of his chance to shine against the Cowboys, recording 189 yards on 10 catches. If Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepherd are still banged up, Toney will be the top receiving option for the Giants against the Rams. The one thing going against him; New York’s starting quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are also doubtful to play. That will hinder the entire offense, including Toney, if both players eventually get ruled out.

Chris Moore, Houston Texans (0.0 percent)

Next up — Indianapolis Colts

Moore had a big day against the Patriots, going for 109 yards on five catches and snagging a touchdown. Davis Mills is starting to get acclimated to the NFL after some rough starts, which could be bigger things for Moore going forward. Brandin Cooks is still the lead receiver in Houston, but Moore could be a factor in the offense going forward. He’s worth a look on the waiver wire.

Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns (0.5 percent)

Next up — Arizona Cardinals

Higgins has been consistently getting targets with Cleveland’s wide receivers banged up. He recorded three catches for 29 yards and a score in a shootout against the Chargers, which is slightly underwhelming considering some of the other stat lines from that contest. However, Higgins projects to get significant targets again when the Browns take on the Cardinals.

Next up — Cincinnati Bengals

St. Brown is starting to emerge as a threat for the Lions with Tyrell Williams sidelined. The receiver had seven catches for 65 yards and saw eight targets for the second consecutive week. The Lions are struggling with their record, but have played tough and should be competitive. That’s good news for St. Brown, who should continue to see work. He has more value in keeper and dynasty formats.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (54.8 percent)

Next up — Denver Broncos

Renfrow continues to be the consistent Raiders receiver and should be a waiver wire target for managers struggling at the position. The receiver has gotten six or more targets in every contest, including eight in each of the last two games. Renfrow’s only drawback is his lack of consistent touchdown production, but he did have a score in Weeks 3 and 4 before being blanked in Week 5.