NBA season predictions: Central division picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each division. While division winners no longer get an automatic playoff berth, there are still odds for the champion available on DraftKings Sportsbook. And that also means there’s a chance for bettors to make some money.

Central Division Odds for 2021-22 Season

Milwaukee Bucks (-900)

Chicago Bulls (+950)

Indiana Pacers (+1100)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+15000)

Detroit Pistons (+15000)

This division has the defending champions Bucks, but the Bulls and Pacers appear to be contenders after the offseason. Chicago added quality talent across the roster while Indiana will benefit from Rick Carlisle’s presence as head coach and the return of Myles Turner. The Cavs and Pistons are rebuilding and will not be much of a factor in this division.

The pick: Indiana Pacers (+1100)

The Bucks are the best team in the division but the value play is on Indiana. This team has chemistry and continuity, which will help early on the season. Carlisle should elevate this group and help them challenge Milwaukee in the division. The Bucks may also use some form of load management when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee is the sensible pick but at -900 there’s no value there. Indiana at +1100 is the fun value bet.

