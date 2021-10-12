Best available D/STs on the Week 6 waiver wire

We now turn our attention towards Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season and you may find yourself scoring the waiver wire this week for a solid defense to round out your fantasy lineup.

You’ve come to the right place as we’ll give you some available units to keep your eyes out for this week.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Cowboys D/ST (35.4% ESPN)

Next up — at Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys have established themselves as strong contenders in the NFC and surprisingly, their defense is still available in most ESPN leagues. Led by emerging Defensive Player of the Year candidate Trevon Diggs, they have forced at least two turnovers in every game this season and despite yielding 28 points to the Panthers a few weeks back, they walked out of that game with five sacks and two interceptions.

The Mac Jones-led Patriots offense hasn’t exactly looked like a well-oiled machine this year, so the opportunity is right there for the Cowboys to wreak havoc once again.

Next up — at Bears

Since their Week 1 debacle against the Saints, the Packers’ ‘D’ has held up well against opposing offense. They were able to come away with three sacks and two picks off Joe Burrow on Sunday and should be able to harass Justin Fields this Sunday when heading down to Soldier Field for the rivalry matchup with the Bears.

Next up — vs. Jaguars

The Dolphins were absolutely torched by the Buccaneers on Sunday, yielding over 400 yards and five passing touchdowns to Tom Brady. But they’re listed here because of their matchup in London with the Jaguars, and it’s basically a principle to try to hunt down anyone who’s matched up with the Jags this season.

Jacksonville has the worst turnover margin in the league at -10, tying the Chiefs for the most giveaways this season with 11. The Dolphins ‘D’ could have themselves a get right game when stepping into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.