Best available kickers on the Week 6 waiver wire

We’ve now reached Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season and if you’re here, you’re probably seeking out kicking help for your fantasy lineup.

Sunday was not a great afternoon for specialists, with field goal attempts and extra points being missed across the league left and right (looking at you Bengals and Packers). But we’re not here to dwell on that. We’re here to point you in the direction of some viable options to pull off the waiver wire for this week.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Greg Joseph, Vikings (17% ESPN/15% Yahoo)

Next up — at Panthers

Joseph proved to be the hero in the Vikings’ 19-17 victory over the Lions on Sunday. He nailed 4-of-5 field goal attempts and booted the game-winner as time expired to secure his team the victory.

He’s now 10-of-12 on the season with 11 extra points made and he’ll have an opportunity to get more attempts when the Vikings face a Panthers defense that has looked shaky over the past few weeks.

Chase McLaughlin, Browns (19% Yahoo/18% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cardinals

McLaughlin played his part in the Browns’ frantic 47-42 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He went 2-2 from the field and nailed four extra points in the loss.

The Browns are primed for another high-scoring affair against Arizona, giving McLaughlin more potential opportunities to put points on the board.

Dustin Hopkins, Washington (6% Yahoo/4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Chiefs

Hopkins went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts and nailed one extra point in WFT’s 33-22 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He’s mostly been money from the field, having just one missed attempt in Week 1.

The Chiefs defense has been shredded all season long and that’ll present Washington with several opportunities to get inside the 40 on Sunday.