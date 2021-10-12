Best available tight ends on the Week 6 waiver wire

We’ve reached Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season and you’re probably in need of tight end help in your league with big names like Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, and Logan Thomas missing action because of injury.

Do not fret, we’re here to help you with some options to consider picking off the waiver wire this week.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team (2% Yahoo/1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Chiefs

With Logan Thomas out at least another three weeks with a hamstring injury, Ricky Seals-Jones becomes the No. 1 TE in Washington for the time being. He caught five of eight targets for 41 yards in Sunday’s loss vs. the Saints, but more encouraging was his usage. RSJ appeared in 99% of WFT’s offensive snaps, which bodes well for inclusion into the scheme moving forward.

Hunter Henry, Patriots (46% Yahoo/36% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cowboys

Hunter Henry is trending in the right direction and he had his best receiving game as a Patriot in Sunday’s ugly 25-22 victory over the Texans. Henry caught six of eight targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win, his second straight game with a TD. He’s getting significantly more snaps than Jonnu Smith and he stands to have another productive day against a Cowboys team that has given up 27 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

David Njoku, Browns (3% Yahoo/2% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cardinals

David Njoku re-introduced himself to the fantasy world in the Browns’ crazy 47-42 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He snared all seven of his receptions for 149 yards and a TD on Saturday, by far his biggest outing of the season. The Cardinals haven’t yielded much to tight ends this season. but Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense would be wise to start utilizing Njoku more.

Donald Parham Jr., Chargers (<1% Yahoo and ESPN)

Next up — at Ravens

Parham is solidly behind Jared Cook as the No. 2 TE option with the Chargers, but he is worth looking into considering he’s pulled down a touchdown in the last two games. He could be emerging as solid red-zone weapon for Justin Herbert and the potential for him to score is worth potentially stashing on your roster.

Ian Thomas, Panthers (<1% Yahoo and ESPN)

Next up — vs. Vikings

Backup tight end Tommy Tremble may have caught a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but it was Ian Thomas who got a bulk of the work. Thomas has had back-to-back weeks where he’s played 63% of the snaps and caught four of five targets for 40 yards on Sunday. His usage is trending up and he may be someone worth keeping your eye on as the season moves forward.