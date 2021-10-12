Top sleeper and bust picks at shooting guard for 2021-22 fantasy basketball

The 2021-22 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball and DFS competitions are back in full swing. The shooting guard position is loaded in the NBA, which usually means plenty of options and flexibility for fantasy managers. There are several intriguing prospects to break out in this year’s field, while there are some obvious regression candidates. Here’s a look at two shooting guard sleepers and two “busts”, in relation to their ESPN ADP. A sleeper is someone expected to outperform his ADP while a bust is expected to produce below his ADP.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

ESPN ADP: 35.7

LaVine has been steadily ascending from slam-dunk phenom to offensive superstar for the Bulls. This is a big season for Chicago, which made a flurry of moves in the offseason to compete for a playoff spot. LaVine is entering a contract season and has players around him who will make him even better offensively. He has a chance to make this ADP look silly.

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

ESPN ADP: 71.5

Hield isn’t much of a creator and Sacramento’s crowded backcourt may limit some of his opportunities, but this is very low for a guy who averaged 18.9 points per game and shot 40.3 percent from the floor over the last three seasons. Sacramento will try to be competitive and should have a good offense, so Hield should outperform his ADP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

ESPN ADP: 28.1

Gilgeous-Alexander inked a big contract extension with the Thunder this offseason and will be the focal point of the offense. Unfortunately, Oklahoma City is entering a deep rebuild and is unlikely to be very competitive. While Gilgeous-Alexander will put up solid numbers scoring the ball, his other stats might not be so hot. For a player with a lot of question marks around him, this is a high ADP.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

ESPN ADP: 24.8

VanVleet is a good player but this is a high ADP for a guy who will primarily be a catch-and-shoot threat in Toronto’s offense. The Raptors are going to have multiple ball-handlers on the floor and run their offense through Pascal Siakam once he returns. VanVleet is lethal from behind the arc, but his other stats might not be up the to mark to match this ADP.