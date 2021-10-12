How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the October 12th episode

NXT 2.0 onto your screens with another live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando and the brand has a special show to build towards in a few weeks.

It was announced last week that Halloween Havoc will take place in two weeks on October 26th and we already have a title match set for that special episode. As for tonight, we have three matches on tap.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, October 12th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa is on a collision course with fast-rising rookie Bron Breakker for a championship bout at Halloween Havoc but he must first take care of business tonight when going one-on-one with another up-and-comer in Joe Gacy. Gacy has unveiled a “social justice warrior” gimmick over the past few weeks and challenged Ciampa to a match. The stipulation here is that if Gacy defeats Ciampa, then he will be added to the title bout at Halloween Havoc. Notably, it appears that Gacy will be forming an alliance with the debuting Harland, formerly known as Parker Boudreaux, so keep that in mind for this match.

Kyle O’Reilly has been beaten down by the likes of Pete Dunne and Smackdown-bound Ridge Holland for the past few weeks, but has been aided by rookie Von Wagner. The four are set to engage in a tag-team bout on tonight’s episode.

Finally, the long-running war between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma will seemingly come to an end tonight when NXT North American Champion Swerve Scott puts his title on the line against Santos Escobar. With Hit Row leaving for Smackdown via the WWE Draft, it’s kind of obvious here that this will be their swan song from NXT and Swerve will be dropping the title on his way out the door. Still, this should be a fantastic matchup.