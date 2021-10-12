 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hart Trophy odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win award in 2021-22 NHL season

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon are among the favorites to win NHL MVP in 2021-22. We break down the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers prepares for a second period face-off against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Four of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell MTS Place on May 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2021-22 NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 12 with two games on opening night. The Tampa Bay Lightning will begin their title defense against the Pittsburgh Penguins while the expansion Seattle Kraken will head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. With a new season, brings new hope for some players to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

Connor McDavid is your reigning Hart Trophy winner and enters this season as the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Edmonton Oilers center had 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games last season. He led the NHL in points and assists, winning the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay award. Behind McDavid is Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews and Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov.

A few names further down on the list present some value. Leon Draisaitl has arguably been the second-best player in the NHL behind McDavid. He won the Hart Trophy back in 2019-20 and his odds are 16/1.

Another interesting name down at 30/1 is Chicago Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane, who gets his running mate Jonathan Toews back in the lineup after he sat out last season with a condition. It was only a few seasons ago Kane put up 110 points, the Blackhawks just haven’t been as competitive as they once were. If that changes, Kane could get himself into the Hart Trophy conversation pretty easily.

Let’s take a look at the full list of odds to win NHL MVP in 2021-22:

Hart Trophy odds

Hart Trophy Preseason Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Connor McDavid +200
Nathan MacKinnon +650
Auston Matthews +950
Nikita Kucherov +1200
David Pastrnak +1600
Leon Draisaitl +1600
Artemi Panarin +1600
Sebastian Aho +1900
Mikko Rantanen +1900
Brayden Point +1900
Andrei Vasilevskiy +2200
Field +2200
Brad Marchand +2500
Mathew Barzal +2500
Mitch Marner +2500
Aleksander Barkov +2500
Mark Stone +2500
Patrick Kane +3000
Cale Makar +3000
Jonathan Huberdeau +3500
Max Pacioretty +3500
Sidney Crosby +3500
Kirill Kaprizov +3500
Alex Ovechkin +3500
Kyle Connor +3500
Marc-Andre Fleury +4000
Philipp Grubauer +4000
Mark Scheifele +4000
Patrice Bergeron +4000
Elias Pettersson +4000
Sean Couturier +4000
Mika Zibanejad +4000
Jake Guentzel +4000
Quinn Hughes +4000
Anze Kopitar +4000
John Tavares +4000
Nikolaj Ehlers +4000
Ryan O'Reilly +4000
Connor Hellebuyck +4000
Semyon Varlamov +4000
Adam Fox +4000
Petr Mrazek +4000
Carey Price +5000
Dougie Hamilton +5000
Victor Hedman +5000
Brock Boeser +5000
Jack Eichel +5000
Thatcher Demko +5000
Robin Lehner +5000
Igor Shesterkin +5000
Jordan Binnington +5000
William Nylander +5000
Jason Robertson +5000
Steven Stamkos +5000
Alex Debrincat +5000
Gabriel Landeskog +5000
Brendan Gallagher +5000
Teuvo Teravainen +5000
Andrei Svechnikov +5000
Tuukka Rask +6000
Bo Horvat +6000
Evgeni Malkin +6000
Vladimir Tarasenko +6000
Charlie McAvoy +6000
Alex Nedeljkovic +7000
Jonathan Marchessault +7500
Kevin Fiala +7500
Vincent Trocheck +7500
Martin Necas +7500
Tyler Toffoli +7500
John Carlson +7500
Aaron Ekblad +7500
Shea Theodore +7500
Alex Pietrangelo +7500
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins +10000
J.T. Miller +10000
David Perron +10000
Ryan Strome +10000
Kris Letang +10000
Nicklas Backstrom +10000
Jack Campbell +10000
Claude Giroux +20000
Evander Kane +20000
Bryan Rust +20000
Joe Pavelski +20000
Roope Hintz +20000
Chris Kreider +20000
Jakub Voracek +20000
Tomas Tatar +20000
Tanner Pearson +20000
Josh Anderson +20000
Patric Hornqvist +20000

