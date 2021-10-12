Hart Trophy odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win award in 2021-22 NHL season

The 2021-22 NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 12 with two games on opening night. The Tampa Bay Lightning will begin their title defense against the Pittsburgh Penguins while the expansion Seattle Kraken will head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. With a new season, brings new hope for some players to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

Connor McDavid is your reigning Hart Trophy winner and enters this season as the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Edmonton Oilers center had 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games last season. He led the NHL in points and assists, winning the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay award. Behind McDavid is Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews and Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov.

A few names further down on the list present some value. Leon Draisaitl has arguably been the second-best player in the NHL behind McDavid. He won the Hart Trophy back in 2019-20 and his odds are 16/1.

Another interesting name down at 30/1 is Chicago Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane, who gets his running mate Jonathan Toews back in the lineup after he sat out last season with a condition. It was only a few seasons ago Kane put up 110 points, the Blackhawks just haven’t been as competitive as they once were. If that changes, Kane could get himself into the Hart Trophy conversation pretty easily.

Let’s take a look at the full list of odds to win NHL MVP in 2021-22:

Hart Trophy odds

Hart Trophy Preseason Odds Player Odds Player Odds Connor McDavid +200 Nathan MacKinnon +650 Auston Matthews +950 Nikita Kucherov +1200 David Pastrnak +1600 Leon Draisaitl +1600 Artemi Panarin +1600 Sebastian Aho +1900 Mikko Rantanen +1900 Brayden Point +1900 Andrei Vasilevskiy +2200 Field +2200 Brad Marchand +2500 Mathew Barzal +2500 Mitch Marner +2500 Aleksander Barkov +2500 Mark Stone +2500 Patrick Kane +3000 Cale Makar +3000 Jonathan Huberdeau +3500 Max Pacioretty +3500 Sidney Crosby +3500 Kirill Kaprizov +3500 Alex Ovechkin +3500 Kyle Connor +3500 Marc-Andre Fleury +4000 Philipp Grubauer +4000 Mark Scheifele +4000 Patrice Bergeron +4000 Elias Pettersson +4000 Sean Couturier +4000 Mika Zibanejad +4000 Jake Guentzel +4000 Quinn Hughes +4000 Anze Kopitar +4000 John Tavares +4000 Nikolaj Ehlers +4000 Ryan O'Reilly +4000 Connor Hellebuyck +4000 Semyon Varlamov +4000 Adam Fox +4000 Petr Mrazek +4000 Carey Price +5000 Dougie Hamilton +5000 Victor Hedman +5000 Brock Boeser +5000 Jack Eichel +5000 Thatcher Demko +5000 Robin Lehner +5000 Igor Shesterkin +5000 Jordan Binnington +5000 William Nylander +5000 Jason Robertson +5000 Steven Stamkos +5000 Alex Debrincat +5000 Gabriel Landeskog +5000 Brendan Gallagher +5000 Teuvo Teravainen +5000 Andrei Svechnikov +5000 Tuukka Rask +6000 Bo Horvat +6000 Evgeni Malkin +6000 Vladimir Tarasenko +6000 Charlie McAvoy +6000 Alex Nedeljkovic +7000 Jonathan Marchessault +7500 Kevin Fiala +7500 Vincent Trocheck +7500 Martin Necas +7500 Tyler Toffoli +7500 John Carlson +7500 Aaron Ekblad +7500 Shea Theodore +7500 Alex Pietrangelo +7500 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins +10000 J.T. Miller +10000 David Perron +10000 Ryan Strome +10000 Kris Letang +10000 Nicklas Backstrom +10000 Jack Campbell +10000 Claude Giroux +20000 Evander Kane +20000 Bryan Rust +20000 Joe Pavelski +20000 Roope Hintz +20000 Chris Kreider +20000 Jakub Voracek +20000 Tomas Tatar +20000 Tanner Pearson +20000 Josh Anderson +20000 Patric Hornqvist +20000

