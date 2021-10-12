Hart Trophy odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win award in 2021-22 NHL season

The 2021-22 NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 12 with two games on opening night. The Tampa Bay Lightning will begin their title defense against the Pittsburgh Penguins while the expansion Seattle Kraken will head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights. With a new season, brings new hope for some players to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.
Connor McDavid is your reigning Hart Trophy winner and enters this season as the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Edmonton Oilers center had 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games last season. He led the NHL in points and assists, winning the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay award. Behind McDavid is Colorado Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon, Toronto Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews and Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov.
A few names further down on the list present some value. Leon Draisaitl has arguably been the second-best player in the NHL behind McDavid. He won the Hart Trophy back in 2019-20 and his odds are 16/1.
Another interesting name down at 30/1 is Chicago Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane, who gets his running mate Jonathan Toews back in the lineup after he sat out last season with a condition. It was only a few seasons ago Kane put up 110 points, the Blackhawks just haven’t been as competitive as they once were. If that changes, Kane could get himself into the Hart Trophy conversation pretty easily.
Let’s take a look at the full list of odds to win NHL MVP in 2021-22:
Hart Trophy odds
Hart Trophy Preseason Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Connor McDavid
|+200
|Nathan MacKinnon
|+650
|Auston Matthews
|+950
|Nikita Kucherov
|+1200
|David Pastrnak
|+1600
|Leon Draisaitl
|+1600
|Artemi Panarin
|+1600
|Sebastian Aho
|+1900
|Mikko Rantanen
|+1900
|Brayden Point
|+1900
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|+2200
|Field
|+2200
|Brad Marchand
|+2500
|Mathew Barzal
|+2500
|Mitch Marner
|+2500
|Aleksander Barkov
|+2500
|Mark Stone
|+2500
|Patrick Kane
|+3000
|Cale Makar
|+3000
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|+3500
|Max Pacioretty
|+3500
|Sidney Crosby
|+3500
|Kirill Kaprizov
|+3500
|Alex Ovechkin
|+3500
|Kyle Connor
|+3500
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|+4000
|Philipp Grubauer
|+4000
|Mark Scheifele
|+4000
|Patrice Bergeron
|+4000
|Elias Pettersson
|+4000
|Sean Couturier
|+4000
|Mika Zibanejad
|+4000
|Jake Guentzel
|+4000
|Quinn Hughes
|+4000
|Anze Kopitar
|+4000
|John Tavares
|+4000
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|+4000
|Ryan O'Reilly
|+4000
|Connor Hellebuyck
|+4000
|Semyon Varlamov
|+4000
|Adam Fox
|+4000
|Petr Mrazek
|+4000
|Carey Price
|+5000
|Dougie Hamilton
|+5000
|Victor Hedman
|+5000
|Brock Boeser
|+5000
|Jack Eichel
|+5000
|Thatcher Demko
|+5000
|Robin Lehner
|+5000
|Igor Shesterkin
|+5000
|Jordan Binnington
|+5000
|William Nylander
|+5000
|Jason Robertson
|+5000
|Steven Stamkos
|+5000
|Alex Debrincat
|+5000
|Gabriel Landeskog
|+5000
|Brendan Gallagher
|+5000
|Teuvo Teravainen
|+5000
|Andrei Svechnikov
|+5000
|Tuukka Rask
|+6000
|Bo Horvat
|+6000
|Evgeni Malkin
|+6000
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|+6000
|Charlie McAvoy
|+6000
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|+7000
|Jonathan Marchessault
|+7500
|Kevin Fiala
|+7500
|Vincent Trocheck
|+7500
|Martin Necas
|+7500
|Tyler Toffoli
|+7500
|John Carlson
|+7500
|Aaron Ekblad
|+7500
|Shea Theodore
|+7500
|Alex Pietrangelo
|+7500
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|+10000
|J.T. Miller
|+10000
|David Perron
|+10000
|Ryan Strome
|+10000
|Kris Letang
|+10000
|Nicklas Backstrom
|+10000
|Jack Campbell
|+10000
|Claude Giroux
|+20000
|Evander Kane
|+20000
|Bryan Rust
|+20000
|Joe Pavelski
|+20000
|Roope Hintz
|+20000
|Chris Kreider
|+20000
|Jakub Voracek
|+20000
|Tomas Tatar
|+20000
|Tanner Pearson
|+20000
|Josh Anderson
|+20000
|Patric Hornqvist
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.