The PGA Tour will remain in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit. The tour event was played for the first time in 2017 and took place at the Nine Bridges course on the Jeju Island in Korea. In 2020, it was played in Las Vegas for the first time, and Jason Kokrak won by a two-stroke margin over Xander Schauffele.

This year, Dustin Johnson (+1000) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1200), and Collin Morikawa (+1600). The defending champ, Jason Kokrak is +5000 to win.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can watch television coverage of the CJ Cup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will air footage of featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the group of Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, as well as Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland. Oosthuizen/Kopeka/Spieth tee off at 2:54 p.m., while Johnson/Schauffele/Hovland put the peg in the ground at 3:06 p.m. ET.