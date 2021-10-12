The PGA Tour will remain in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit. The tour event was played for the first time in 2017 and took place at the Nine Bridges course on the Jeju Island in Korea. In 2020, it was played in Las Vegas for the first time, and Jason Kokrak won by a two-stroke margin over Xander Schauffele.
This year, Dustin Johnson (+1000) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1200), and Collin Morikawa (+1600). The defending champ, Jason Kokrak is +5000 to win.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. You can watch television coverage of the CJ Cup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will air footage of featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the CJ Cup @ Summit on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the group of Louis Oosthuizen, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, as well as Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland. Oosthuizen/Kopeka/Spieth tee off at 2:54 p.m., while Johnson/Schauffele/Hovland put the peg in the ground at 3:06 p.m. ET.
CJ Cup @ Summit, Round 1 tee times
|Time (PT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:20 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Maverick McNealy
|Minkyu Kim
|7:32 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Alex Noren
|Joohyung Kim
|7:44 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7:56 AM
|Harris English
|Cameron Smith
|Paul Casey
|8:08 AM
|Robert Streb
|Carlos Ortiz
|Hudson Swafford
|8:20 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Stewart Cink
|Shane Lowry
|8:32 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Adam Scott
|Sebastián Muñoz
|8:44 AM
|Max Homa
|Abraham Ancer
|Sung Kang
|8:56 AM
|Tony Finau
|K.H. Lee
|Justin Rose
|9:13 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Collin Morikawa
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:25 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Rory McIlroy
|Justin Thomas
|9:37 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Scottie Scheffler
|Yoseop Seo
|9:49 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Emiliano Grillo
|Hanbyeol Kim
|10:01 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|Tom Hoge
|Sanghun Shin
|10:13 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Brian Harman
|Seonghyeon Kim
|10:25 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Ian Poulter
|Byeong Hun An
|10:37 AM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Jason Day
|Charley Hoffman
|10:49 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Rickie Fowler
|Patton Kizzire
|11:06 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Cam Davis
|Sergio Garcia
|11:18 AM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Matt Jones
|Gary Woodland
|11:30 AM
|Branden Grace
|Kevin Na
|Patrick Reed
|11:42 AM
|Sam Burns
|Si Woo Kim
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:54 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Brooks Koepka
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:06 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Dustin Johnson
|Xander Schauffele
|12:18 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Harry Higgs
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|12:30 PM
|Russell Henley
|Harold Varner III
|Jaekyeong Lee