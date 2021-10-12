Best bye week replacements for WRs Deebo Samuel, Calvin Ridley

Fantasy managers will experience bye weeks for the first time in the 2021 NFL season in Week 6, with the Falcons, Saints, Jets and 49ers all having the week off. With the bye week comes the possibility of a star player missing a game, meaning managers have to either build for bye weeks ahead of time or pick up a quick replacement on the waiver wire. Here we’ll take a look at two streaming options to replace 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel and Falcons star pass catcher Calvin Ridley.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Van Jefferson vs. Giants

Jefferson had a dud for the Rams on Thursday night against the Seahawks, but the receiver is still a real part of the game plan in an explosive offense. He’s only rostered in 10.9 percent of leagues on ESPN and should have a better outing against the Giants. New York is giving up 270.2 yards per game through the air.

Mecole Hardman vs. Washington

Hardman is starting to grow into his role as a secondary receiver in Kansas City. He saw 12 targets in a Sunday encounter against the Bills, catching nine of them for 76 yards. The speedster should get decent opportunities if Washington looks to contain Tyreek Hill as the Bills did. Hardman only needs one big play to pay off and he’s in an offense hoping to bounce back.