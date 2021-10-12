Breaking down odds for Kraken vs. Golden Knights on NHL opening night

The Seattle Kraken open up their inaugural season against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Kraken recently named D Mark Giordano their first captain in franchise history. The Golden Knights will look to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final after failing to beat the Montreal Canadiens in the semifinals last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Kraken-Knights matchup on NHL opening night.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights odds

Goal line: SEA +1.5 (-130), VGK -1.5 (+110)

Over/Under: 5.5

Moneyline: SEA +190, VGK -235

If we learned anything from the Golden Knights first season it’s to not underestimate an expansion team. With that said, the Knights roster was a bit more talented throughout than Seattle’s on paper. The Kraken has a bunch of middle-six forwards in Yanni Gourde, Jaden Schwartz, Joonas Donskoi, Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle and Alexander Wennberg. Some of them still have upside but most of them would fall on a second or third line.

The Golden Knights bring back basically the same roster from last year’s run to the semifinals. Robin Lehner will take over full time in net with Marc-Andre Fleury being traded to the Blackhawks. They also added Evgenii Dadonov and Nolan Patrick. The Knights have the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup on DKSB at +700 and are +300 to win the Western Conference.

In the event that the Knights just throttle a new team like the Kraken, taking Vegas at -1.5 at +110 on the puck line feels like the better play than the ML. While Vegas plays a tough defensive style, Seattle may struggle at all three levels, so the over/under feels like a lean on the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.