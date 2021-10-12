Best bye week replacements for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

With the first five weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season in books, it is time to look forward to Week 6. We have a ton of good matchups on paper to look forward too, but we also have four teams on bye weeks.

Byes play an important role in fantasy football as managers look for the next best option on the waiver wire at a given position. For this week, the Atlanta Falcons are on a bye, which means no rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a tremendous performance against the New York Jets in London, England. Below we’ll identify two tight ends that you consider starting in Week 6.

Week 6 byes: ATL, NO, NYJ, SF

Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Chiefs

If you are one of those fantasy managers that are looking for a replacement for Pitts, look no further than Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. He’s WFT’s starting tight end with Logan Thomas currently nursing an injury. The veteran tight end shined in his first start of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

Seals-Jones had a season-high five receptions (eight targets) for 41 yards and played 99% of offensive snaps. Even though he did not score a touchdown, the 6-foot-5 tight end still had 9.1 fantasy points. Now he’ll be going up against the Chiefs in Week 6, who have struggled against tight ends this season. Kansas City is allowing 11.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends and 466 receiving yards (most in the NFL). Seals-Jones is rostered in 0.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Hunter Henry vs. Cowboys

The New England Patriots appear to have their No. 1 tight end in Hunter Henry, who they signed in the offseason, along with Jonnu Smith. Over the last few weeks, Henry has been productive and a top target for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. In Week 5 against the Houston Texans, Henry recorded a season-best six receptions (eight targets) for 75 yards and a touchdown.

It was the second week that Henry scored a touchdown and double-digit fantasy points. He had 19.5 fantasy points, which was an improvement from Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he had 13.2 fantasy points. The Patriots will be facing one of the more opportunistic defenses in the Cowboys. We should expect to see Jones target Henry often as the Cowboys are allowing 10.2 fantasy points per game and 12th most receptions to tight ends this season (27). Henry is currently rostered in 35.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.