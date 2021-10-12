 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NHL odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win Stanley Cup in 2021-22 NHL season

Here’s who the oddsmakers are selecting to win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates during the Stanley Cup victory rally at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park on July 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NHL season is here, and the Colorado Avalanche enter the campaign as the favorites to skate away with the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rolling Snow are +475 to win the trophy, and with as much young talent as any team in the league it’s easy to see them running away in the Western Conference. Nathan MacKinnon is perhaps the best player in hockey, and the second choice behind Connor McDavid to win the Hart Trophy as MVP at +650. The ‘Lanche attempted to sure up their goalkeeping in acquiring Darcy Kuemper, and should be the key to any late playoff charge.

Their closest challenge comes from the Pacific Division in the Vegas Golden Knights, who are +700 to bring the Cup to The Strip. The Knights return William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and plenty of talent from last year’s semifinal team. But their questions in goal remain despite trading Marc Andre-Fleury to Chicago. Robin Lehner takes over between the pipes.

Also at +700 are the team looking for their third-straight Stanley Cup, as the Tampa Bay Lightning bring back most of their core from the defending champs. No team with Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal should ever be counted out of a title. But they’ve also suffered losses in depth, however added Corey Perry to help replace those cap and expansion casualties.

Here are the odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL Stanley Cup odds for 2021-22

Stanley Cup Preseason Odds

Team Oct 12 odds
Team Oct 12 odds
COL Avalanche +475
VGS Golden Knights +700
TB Lightning +700
TOR Maple Leafs +900
BOS Bruins +1300
NY Islanders +1500
FLA Panthers +1800
EDM Oilers +2000
NY Rangers +2200
PIT Penguins +2500
MIN Wild +2500
CAR Hurricanes +2500
WAS Capitals +3000
DAL Stars +3500
SEA Kraken +4000
PHI Flyers +4000
WPG Jets +4500
CHI Blackhawks +4500
CGY Flames +4500
STL Blues +5000
NJ Devils +5000
MTL Canadiens +5000
VAN Canucks +6000
SJ Sharks +10000
NSH Predators +10000
LA Kings +10000
DET Red Wings +15000
OTT Senators +20000
CBJ Blue Jackets +20000
BUF Sabres +20000
ARI Coyotes +20000
ANA Ducks +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation