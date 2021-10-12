NHL odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win Stanley Cup in 2021-22 NHL season

The 2021-22 NHL season is here, and the Colorado Avalanche enter the campaign as the favorites to skate away with the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rolling Snow are +475 to win the trophy, and with as much young talent as any team in the league it’s easy to see them running away in the Western Conference. Nathan MacKinnon is perhaps the best player in hockey, and the second choice behind Connor McDavid to win the Hart Trophy as MVP at +650. The ‘Lanche attempted to sure up their goalkeeping in acquiring Darcy Kuemper, and should be the key to any late playoff charge.

Their closest challenge comes from the Pacific Division in the Vegas Golden Knights, who are +700 to bring the Cup to The Strip. The Knights return William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and plenty of talent from last year’s semifinal team. But their questions in goal remain despite trading Marc Andre-Fleury to Chicago. Robin Lehner takes over between the pipes.

Also at +700 are the team looking for their third-straight Stanley Cup, as the Tampa Bay Lightning bring back most of their core from the defending champs. No team with Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Andrei Vasilevskiy in goal should ever be counted out of a title. But they’ve also suffered losses in depth, however added Corey Perry to help replace those cap and expansion casualties.

Here are the odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL Stanley Cup odds for 2021-22

Stanley Cup Preseason Odds Team Oct 12 odds Team Oct 12 odds COL Avalanche +475 VGS Golden Knights +700 TB Lightning +700 TOR Maple Leafs +900 BOS Bruins +1300 NY Islanders +1500 FLA Panthers +1800 EDM Oilers +2000 NY Rangers +2200 PIT Penguins +2500 MIN Wild +2500 CAR Hurricanes +2500 WAS Capitals +3000 DAL Stars +3500 SEA Kraken +4000 PHI Flyers +4000 WPG Jets +4500 CHI Blackhawks +4500 CGY Flames +4500 STL Blues +5000 NJ Devils +5000 MTL Canadiens +5000 VAN Canucks +6000 SJ Sharks +10000 NSH Predators +10000 LA Kings +10000 DET Red Wings +15000 OTT Senators +20000 CBJ Blue Jackets +20000 BUF Sabres +20000 ARI Coyotes +20000 ANA Ducks +20000

