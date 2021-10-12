NHL odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win Vezina Trophy in 2021-22 NHL season

The talent at the goaltending position has never been at a higher level than it is in the NHL today, and the best will be competing for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2021-22.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is the favorite at +380, with the two-time Stanley Cup winner the only player in triple digits. Vasilevskiy’s biggest challenge might be playing enough games, as head coach Jon Cooper is likely to leave him on the bench for backup Brian Elliott due to his massive workload the last two seasons.

It’s rare to see a player traded for performance issues as the second-favorite to win an NHL trophy, but that’s where things are with new Chicago Blackhawk Marc Andre-Fleury. In a partial salary dump, partial move for playoff failure, the Vegas Golden Knights moved on from the veteran in favor of Robin Lehner.

The third choice is Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who had a .916 and four shutouts in 45 games last season. The seven-year veteran is the backstop of a team that’s 45-1 to win the Stanley Cup, but if they end up hosting a home series in the playoffs, it’s likely Hellebuyck could be in the mix for the trophy.

Here are the odds to win the Vezina Trophy in 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL Vezina Trophy odds for 2021-22

Vezina Trophy Preseason Odds Player Odds Player Odds Andrei Vasilevskiy +380 Marc-Andre Fleury +1000 Connor Hellebuyck +1000 Darcy Kuemper +1000 Philipp Grubauer +1200 Field +1200 Carey Price +1400 Semyon Varlamov +1400 Thatcher Demko +1500 Petr Mrazek +1500 Robin Lehner +1500 Jordan Binnington +2000 Igor Shesterkin +2000 Alex Nedeljkovic +2200 Jack Campbell +2500 Sergei Bobrovsky +2500 Chris Driedger +2500 Juuse Saros +2500 Cam Talbot +3000 John Gibson +3000 Calvin Petersen +3000 Carter Hart +3000 Jacob Markstrom +3500 Anton Khudobin +3500 Elvis Merzlikins +3500 Antti Raanta +3500 Linus Ullmark +3500 Tuukka Rask +4000 Vitek Vanecek +4000 Kevin Lankinen +4000 Mackenzie Blackwood +5000 Tristan Jarry +5000 Jaroslav Halak +7500 Mike Smith +7500 Martin Jones +10000 Devan Dubnyk +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.