NHL odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win Vezina Trophy in 2021-22 NHL season

The talent at the goaltending position has never been at a higher level than it is in the NHL today, and the best will be competing for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2021-22.
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is the favorite at +380, with the two-time Stanley Cup winner the only player in triple digits. Vasilevskiy’s biggest challenge might be playing enough games, as head coach Jon Cooper is likely to leave him on the bench for backup Brian Elliott due to his massive workload the last two seasons.
It’s rare to see a player traded for performance issues as the second-favorite to win an NHL trophy, but that’s where things are with new Chicago Blackhawk Marc Andre-Fleury. In a partial salary dump, partial move for playoff failure, the Vegas Golden Knights moved on from the veteran in favor of Robin Lehner.
The third choice is Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who had a .916 and four shutouts in 45 games last season. The seven-year veteran is the backstop of a team that’s 45-1 to win the Stanley Cup, but if they end up hosting a home series in the playoffs, it’s likely Hellebuyck could be in the mix for the trophy.
Here are the odds to win the Vezina Trophy in 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook.
NHL Vezina Trophy odds for 2021-22
Vezina Trophy Preseason Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|+380
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|+1000
|Connor Hellebuyck
|+1000
|Darcy Kuemper
|+1000
|Philipp Grubauer
|+1200
|Field
|+1200
|Carey Price
|+1400
|Semyon Varlamov
|+1400
|Thatcher Demko
|+1500
|Petr Mrazek
|+1500
|Robin Lehner
|+1500
|Jordan Binnington
|+2000
|Igor Shesterkin
|+2000
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|+2200
|Jack Campbell
|+2500
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|+2500
|Chris Driedger
|+2500
|Juuse Saros
|+2500
|Cam Talbot
|+3000
|John Gibson
|+3000
|Calvin Petersen
|+3000
|Carter Hart
|+3000
|Jacob Markstrom
|+3500
|Anton Khudobin
|+3500
|Elvis Merzlikins
|+3500
|Antti Raanta
|+3500
|Linus Ullmark
|+3500
|Tuukka Rask
|+4000
|Vitek Vanecek
|+4000
|Kevin Lankinen
|+4000
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|+5000
|Tristan Jarry
|+5000
|Jaroslav Halak
|+7500
|Mike Smith
|+7500
|Martin Jones
|+10000
|Devan Dubnyk
|+10000
