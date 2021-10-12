 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NHL odds: Going over lines, favorites, sleepers to win Vezina Trophy in 2021-22 NHL season

Here’s who the oddsmakers are selecting to win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning warms up prior to an NFL preseason game against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on October 9, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The talent at the goaltending position has never been at a higher level than it is in the NHL today, and the best will be competing for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2021-22.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is the favorite at +380, with the two-time Stanley Cup winner the only player in triple digits. Vasilevskiy’s biggest challenge might be playing enough games, as head coach Jon Cooper is likely to leave him on the bench for backup Brian Elliott due to his massive workload the last two seasons.

It’s rare to see a player traded for performance issues as the second-favorite to win an NHL trophy, but that’s where things are with new Chicago Blackhawk Marc Andre-Fleury. In a partial salary dump, partial move for playoff failure, the Vegas Golden Knights moved on from the veteran in favor of Robin Lehner.

The third choice is Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, who had a .916 and four shutouts in 45 games last season. The seven-year veteran is the backstop of a team that’s 45-1 to win the Stanley Cup, but if they end up hosting a home series in the playoffs, it’s likely Hellebuyck could be in the mix for the trophy.

Here are the odds to win the Vezina Trophy in 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL Vezina Trophy odds for 2021-22

Vezina Trophy Preseason Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Andrei Vasilevskiy +380
Marc-Andre Fleury +1000
Connor Hellebuyck +1000
Darcy Kuemper +1000
Philipp Grubauer +1200
Field +1200
Carey Price +1400
Semyon Varlamov +1400
Thatcher Demko +1500
Petr Mrazek +1500
Robin Lehner +1500
Jordan Binnington +2000
Igor Shesterkin +2000
Alex Nedeljkovic +2200
Jack Campbell +2500
Sergei Bobrovsky +2500
Chris Driedger +2500
Juuse Saros +2500
Cam Talbot +3000
John Gibson +3000
Calvin Petersen +3000
Carter Hart +3000
Jacob Markstrom +3500
Anton Khudobin +3500
Elvis Merzlikins +3500
Antti Raanta +3500
Linus Ullmark +3500
Tuukka Rask +4000
Vitek Vanecek +4000
Kevin Lankinen +4000
Mackenzie Blackwood +5000
Tristan Jarry +5000
Jaroslav Halak +7500
Mike Smith +7500
Martin Jones +10000
Devan Dubnyk +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation