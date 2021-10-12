Breaking down odds for Penguins vs. Lightning on NHL opening night

The Stanley Cup Champions will hang their banner on Tuesday night on national television as the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the first regular season NHL game on ESPN since 2004 (actually another season where the Lightning won the Cup), and should show some better numbers on television than we’ve seen for October hockey in awhile.

Let’s take a look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Penguins vs. Lightning odds

Puck line: Lightning -1.5 +135, Penguins +1.5 -155

Over/Under: 6 (Over +100, Under -120)

Moneyline: Lightning -195, Penguins +160

The pick: Lightning -1.5 +135

You’re picking against the best hockey team in the world as they hang a banner in front of fans for the first time after winning two Stanley Cups? A well-rested, veteran side with the best goalkeeper in the world in Andrei Vasilevskiy?

The Lightning likely aren’t a contender for the President’s Trophy this year, as the wear-and-tear of two Covid-affected seasons on an aging group will eventually wear them down. But that’s not going to matter in front of a raucous Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. Take the champs to get two points in a walk, and hope you won’t need an empty-netter to cash the ticket.

