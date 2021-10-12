Brewers vs. Braves series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 4 of NLDS

It’s all on the line Tuesday evening, as the Atlanta Braves look to clinch their second straight trip to the NLCS, while the Milwaukee Brewers will be doing everything in their power to extend this series to a deciding Game 5 later on this week.

In a game with ramifications this big, you know both teams are going to leave no stone unturned, with any and everybody expected to be available off the bench and in the bullpen if needed.

For people who want to throw a bit of action on this game, that makes it tough. Knowing that the best players on each team will be ready to go no matter what. It makes it tough trying to exploit potential matchup nightmares because the likelihood of seeing anything that bad is far less with everybody on the table to play.

Still, we’ve got a few things up our sleeves to help you out if you’re planning on throwing cash on this game.

Brewers vs. Braves odds

Run line: Braves (-1.5) [+140] over Brewers (+1.5) [-160]

Over/under: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Braves -140, Brewers +120

Brewers +1.5, is the move on the spread. All of these games have been close, with the biggest margin of victory being just three runs. The team’s regular-season series was tight too, with a run differential of just eight total runs in six games.

Under 8.5 total is probably safe too. There have only been nine total runs scored in the three games combined at this point.

Braves -140 should be solid too. Milwaukee just can’t seem to get their offense going right now, scoring zero runs in the last two games. Tough to win when you can’t score.

Starting pitchers: TBD vs TBD

Though the starting pitchers for either team haven’t been announced yet, one could imagine Charlie Morton gets the nod for Atlanta. He’s their ace and got the game one start in this series. He threw six innings and allowed just three hits in game one, but still gave up two earned runs, which was enough to earn a loss. The 37-year-old also hasn’t pitched on short rest since he was 24-years-old, so there’s a question of if his body can handle it. Still, when asked about the pitching situation, Braves manager Brian Snitker said “everybody's on the table.”

For the Brew Crew, they haven’t given a name of a pitcher yet either. But with the season on the line, it wouldn’t be shocking if Morton’s game one counterpart, Corbin Burnes hits the bump for Milwaukee. He’s been stellar this season with an ERA hovering just above 2.00 and gave up just two hits and no runs over six innings of the first game. Going six innings on short rest is a big ask, so even if he is throwing well, he’s sure to get tired fast.

Prediction: Braves -140

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.