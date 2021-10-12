Giants vs. Dodgers series: Predictions, odds, picks for Game 4 of NLDS

The San Francisco Giants are one win away from the NLCS after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Monday night. The Giants got incredible pitching from starter Alex Wood, the bullpen, along with tremendous defense to secure the Game 3 win.

However, the Dodgers also got a great game from Max Scherzer, who had 10 strikeouts in 7.0 IP. But he gave up one earned run, which was a solo home run from Evan Longoria in the fifth inning. For Game 4 on Tuesday night, Anthony DeSclafani will be on the mound for San Francisco, while the Dodgers could roll with Walker Buehler on short rest.

Giants vs. Dodgers odds

Run line: Giants +1.5 (-155), Dodgers -1.5 (+135)

Over/under: 8

Moneyline: Giants +135, Dodgers -155

The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing a tough 1-0 Game 3 on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles had five hits against the Giants, but were also 0-4 with RISP and left seven guys on base. The defending World Series champs had a shot to possibly tie the game in seventh inning, when Mookie Betts hit a missile with two outs, but Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford made an incredible grab to end the scoring chance.

Now, Los Angeles will have to face DeSclafani, who has been a solid pitcher for the Giants this season. The 31-year-old had 13-7 record and 3.17 ERA in 31 starts. DeSclafani faced the Dodgers six times and has an ERA of 7.33 with an OBA of .300. Those stats are a tad bit inflated as he allowed 10 earned runs and nine hits in 2.2 IP against the Dodgers on May 23.

However, in his other five starts against the Dodgers, the Giants were 3-2. It’s going to be a tough game for both squads as we’ve seen lights out starting pitching. If I had to make a pick, I’d take the under eight runs as two out of three games thus far have been low scoring.

Starting pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Walker Buehler

DeSclafani will look to close things out for the Giants tonight in Game 4 of the NLDS. The veteran pitcher has been apart of the renaissance that has taken place in San Francisco’s starting rotation this season. The 31-year-old DeSclafani is 5-4 with an ERA of 3.22 and OBA of .225 in 17 road starts. In three starts at Dodger Stadium this season, he’s 0-1 with an ERA of 4.60.

If the Dodgers go with Buehler, he’ll look to keep the ball inside the park, which he didn’t do in Game 1 last week. The NL Cy Young candidate gave up six hits (2 HRs), three earned runs, and produced five strikeouts in 6.1 IP. The Dodgers went on to lose Game 1, 4-0, and were 0-5 with RISP.

Prediction: Dodgers staves off elimination and force Game 5.

