What channel is Brewers vs. Braves NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

It’s Game 4 between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, with the latter looking to stave off elimination for at least one more game. The Braves lead the series 2-1 and are one victory away from getting back to the NLCS. Atlanta lost in last year’s championship series to the Dodgers in seven games. First pitch is scheduled on Tuesday for 5:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.

The Braves got a masterful performance from their pitchers in Game 3, giving up just five hits collectively across nine innings. Atlanta gave up six hits across nine innings in its Game 2 win. The Braves haven’t kicked into gear offensively but this pitching could carry them to the NLCS and beyond.

The Brewers got on the board first with a 2-1 victory in the series opener but haven’t found a run since. Milwaukee was not known for its offensive prowess in the regular season and despite having some stellar pitchers, that weakness is showing up at the worst time for it. The good news for the Brewers is if they can get a win in Game 4, a decisive Game 5 will be at Milwaukee.

Atlanta is a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win on Tuesday and clinch a berth in the NLCS. The Brewers are +120 to extend this series to a deciding fifth game. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the under juiced to -115.

Brewers vs. Braves Game 4 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, October 12th

Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app