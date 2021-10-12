 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The San Francisco Giants host the LA Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS in the 2021 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Collin Sherwin
Camilo Doval of the San Francisco Giants celebrates an out against Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers to end the eighth inning in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

With a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series, the San Francisco Giants are nine innings away from a win over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, with Game 4 coming on Tuesday night at Chavez Ravine in LA.

The Giants used four pitchers to throw a shutout in Game 3, as Alex Wood, Tyler Rogers, Jake McGee, and Camilo Doval held down one of the best offenses in baseball. When you can beat Max Scherzer 1-0 on the road in a playoff game, that’s certainly a way to carry momentum into a closeout game. Evan Longoria’s fifth inning home run off Scherzer was the only run scored on Monday night.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are -240 to advance to the National League Championship Series, while the Dodgers are +195 underdogs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 4 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, October 12th
Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

