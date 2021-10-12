What channel is Giants vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 4 on and when does it start

With a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series, the San Francisco Giants are nine innings away from a win over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, with Game 4 coming on Tuesday night at Chavez Ravine in LA.

The Giants used four pitchers to throw a shutout in Game 3, as Alex Wood, Tyler Rogers, Jake McGee, and Camilo Doval held down one of the best offenses in baseball. When you can beat Max Scherzer 1-0 on the road in a playoff game, that’s certainly a way to carry momentum into a closeout game. Evan Longoria’s fifth inning home run off Scherzer was the only run scored on Monday night.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are -240 to advance to the National League Championship Series, while the Dodgers are +195 underdogs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game 4 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, October 12th

Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app