 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 4 via live online stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

By Collin Sherwin
Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series over their ancient rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the visitors will have a chance to wrap up the series on Tuesday in Dodger Stadium.

Four Giants pitchers combined to twirl a shutout on Monday night, including a two-inning save for Camilo Doval who didn’t allow a runner to reach base. Dodgers third baseman Evan Longoria hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to score the only run of the game, taking Max Scherzer deep in the playoffs for the second time but a decade apart.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are -240 to advance to the National League Championship Series, while the Dodgers are +195 underdogs.

Giants vs.Dodgers

Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. TBA
First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Dodgers -155, Giants +135
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

More From DraftKings Nation