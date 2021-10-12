Dodgers vs. Giants live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 4 via live online stream on TBS

The San Francisco Giants have a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series over their ancient rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the visitors will have a chance to wrap up the series on Tuesday in Dodger Stadium.

Four Giants pitchers combined to twirl a shutout on Monday night, including a two-inning save for Camilo Doval who didn’t allow a runner to reach base. Dodgers third baseman Evan Longoria hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to score the only run of the game, taking Max Scherzer deep in the playoffs for the second time but a decade apart.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are -240 to advance to the National League Championship Series, while the Dodgers are +195 underdogs.

Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs. TBA

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -155, Giants +135

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app