Brewers vs. Braves live stream: How to watch NLDS Game 4 via live online stream on TBS

The Atlanta Braves lead the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and have a chance to close out the series when the two teams meet in Game 4 Tuesday. The Braves will be looking to get back to the NLCS after losing 4-3 to the Dodgers in 2020. The Brewers will attempt to force a decisive Game 5.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Atlanta is a -140 favorite to win and close out the series at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Brewers are +120 to extend this series to a deciding fifth game. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the under juiced to -115.

Pitchers: TBD vs. TBD

First pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Brewers +120

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app