Dallas Goedert placed on Covid/Reserve list in Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the COVID/Reserve list. Goedert will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart before potentially playing on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

So there’s a chance the Eagles are without Goedert for their TNF matchup vs. the Bucs. This game will likely be high scoring with the total set at 51.5 points as of Tuesday. Goedert was targeted three times, hauling in two catches for 28 yards in Week 5 vs. the Panthers. Zach Ertz only had one catch for seven yards but out-targeted Goedert 6-3. So if Goedert is going to miss TNF vs. TB, that could mean Ertz sees an uptick in snaps and targets, making him a solid TE2/FLEX play if you don’t have any other options.