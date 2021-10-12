Tua Tagovailoa designated for return IR, eligible to play Sunday against Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been designated to return from IR and is eligible to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Tagovailoa was throwing and doing well, per Ian Rapoport.

Fantasy football implications

The Dolphins have been without Tagovailoa for the last three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve for a ribs injury. With the young quarterback on the mend, Miami turned to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He has done an admirable job, holding down the starting job and keeping the Dolphins’ offense moving.

In his last three games, Brissett is averaging 16.68 fantasy points with four touchdowns and an interception. The veteran quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s game against the Bucs, which could put his availability for this week’s game in jeopardy. It will be interesting to see how Tagovailoa progresses throughout the rest of the week.