How to watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana via live online stream

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Tuesday, October 12th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Shawn Clark of the Appalachian State Mountaineers reacts against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up in Week 7 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams enter the matchup undefeated in Sun Belt play, and 4-1 overall.

App State (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) lost by two at Miami, but is otherwise unscathed so far this season. Their 31-30 comeback win against Marshall on September 23rd was a challenge, but the 45-16 blowout of Georgia State was not.

Louisiana (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) opened the season with a 38-18 loss at Texas, but has won four in a row including victories over Georgia Southern and South Alabama in Sun Belt play. This is a matchup that could be seen again in the league championship game as well if App State could find a way to get past Coastal Carolina this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

App State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. That makes La-La a +175 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.

