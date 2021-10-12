How to watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana via live online stream

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up in Week 7 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams enter the matchup undefeated in Sun Belt play, and 4-1 overall.

App State (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) lost by two at Miami, but is otherwise unscathed so far this season. Their 31-30 comeback win against Marshall on September 23rd was a challenge, but the 45-16 blowout of Georgia State was not.

Louisiana (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) opened the season with a 38-18 loss at Texas, but has won four in a row including victories over Georgia Southern and South Alabama in Sun Belt play. This is a matchup that could be seen again in the league championship game as well if App State could find a way to get past Coastal Carolina this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

App State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. That makes La-La a +175 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.