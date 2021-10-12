 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Appalachian State at Louisiana picks and best bets for Week 7 Tuesday night matchup

The Mountaineers and Ragin’ Cajuns meet in a pivotal Week 7 contest with Sun Belt title implications.

By Collin Sherwin
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis looks for open receivers downfield during the college football game between the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the South Alabama Jaguars, on October 2, 2021 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Appalachian State Mountaineers face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns open up Tuesday night #FunBelt play, with both teams still undefeated in the league. It’s a big one that should play a pivotal role in determining who plays for the conference champions.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Appalachian State: 97 overall, 102 offense, 93 defense
Louisiana: 88 overall, 84 offense, 99 defense

Injury update

Appalachian State

RB Nate Noel is questionable with a toe injury

Louisiana

OL Tyler Brown is questionable with an upper body injury
WR Da’Jon Bonnee is questionable with a lower body injury
RB Tito Byce is questionable with an upper body injury

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Appalachian State: 3-2 ATS
Louisiana: 1-4 ATS

Total

Appalachian State: Over 3-2
Louisiana: Over 1-4

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Appalachian State -5
Total: 57
Moneyline: Appalachian State -210, Louisiana +175

Opening line: Appalachian State -3.5
Opening total: 54.5

Weather

80 degrees, cloudy, 7 percent chance of rain, 6 mph wind

The Pick

App State -5

Billy Napier might regret not taking one of the many Power 5 jobs that was offered to him last season (unless he replaces Ed Orgeron at LSU??). The Cajuns are 1-4 ATS this year, and the Levi Lewis-led offense isn’t striking fear into opponents as the 2020 version did. They’re averaging 395 yards per game while conceding 407, and that’s against a schedule which has been pretty soft.

The Mountaineers seem to be playing above their heads so far, and have impressed with 116.6 yards per game more on offense than they concede on defense. We’ll take the road team on the weeknight.

