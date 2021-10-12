How to watch Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS in 2021 MLB playoffs

The Boston Red Sox will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS in the 2021 MLB postseason. The Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in four games on Monday night. Boston entered as the wild card team while the Rays won the AL East, sporting the best record in the American League. The Astros knocked off the Chicago White Sox in four games as the No. 2 seed after winning the AL West.

We’re going to take a look at the schedule for the 2021 ALCS. We’ll add game times and more TV info as that information becomes available.

Red Sox vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Red Sox at Astros, Friday, Oct. 15, FOX

Game 2: Red Sox at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 3: Astros at Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 18, FS1

Game 4: Astros at Red Sox, Tuesday, Oct. 19, FS1

Game 5: Astros at Red Sox, Wednesday, Oct. 20, FS1

Game 6: Red Sox at Astros, Friday, Oct. 22, FS1

Game 7: Red Sox at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 23

Both teams will have Wednesday and Thursday to rest before Game 1 on Friday. This should favor the Red Sox, since it could help Nathan Eovaldi get enough days off to be in line to start the series opener. He started on Sunday in Game 3 vs. the Rays. So that would give him a week’s worth of rest. The Astros are in a different spot. Chances are Framber Valdez will start Game 1 followed by Luis Garica or Jose Urquidy. The latter of those two Urquidy was set to start Game 4 of the ALDS against the ChiSox before the rain out.