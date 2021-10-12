JR Smith gets stung by yellow jacket hive while playing golf for NCA&T

College golfer JR Smith of the NCA&T Aggies had a rough start to his first Division I NCAA golf tournament, and failing to keep the ball in the fairway certainly didn’t help matters.

Smith hit a ball off line and ended up in the woods, where he ended up being stung by some yellow jackets during his round this morning.

@TheRealJRSmith attacked by a whole nest of yellow jackets in first golf tournament. He has received treatment and resumed play. pic.twitter.com/U6lz5G6eAX — Matt Page (@mattpage13) October 12, 2021

Smith was previously a basketball in the NBA for 16 seasons where he was not stung by wildlife, only by his teammates.

It was a rough first tournament for the freshman as part of an Aggies team that struggled over the three-day event. Smith shot 83-78-79 to finish in 81st place out of 84 individual golfers. As a team, NCA&T was +26 for the event, good enough for 11th out of 13 teams.

But if you’re not following JR on Twitter, you’re missing on some fantastic content. The 36-year-old freshman has been very open about his life transition, tweeting about everything from cafeteria food to tutoring. It’s a joy to watch him grow, and you can’t help but root for him as he takes the next step as a person.

So while it was a rough first tournament for him, we’ll be pulling for The Prodigy as he continues his path towards a degree, and likely some better results on the course as well.