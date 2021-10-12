 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves OF Jorge Soler tests positive for Covid, scratched from Game 4 lineup vs. Brewers

Christian Pache replaces Soler on the roster against Milwaukee with the Braves up 2-1 in the NLDS.

Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring a run with Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves in the third inning during game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 09, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday prior to Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers that OF Jorge Soler has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been scratched from the lineup this afternoon. Rookie Christian Pache will replace Soler on the NLDS roster.

The outfield moves a bit along with the lineup. SS Dansby Swanson will replace Soler as the leadoff hitter. Joc Pederson moves from LF to RF while Adam Duvall moves from CF to RF and Guillermo Heredia enters the lineup in CF.

The Braves lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 entering Game 4 on Tuesday night. Atlanta will pitch Charlie Morton, who started Game 1 of the series, striking out 9 batters in 6 IP. Eric Lauer is starting for the Brewers, who will likely dip into the rest of their pitching staff if the game gets out of hand on the brink of elimination.

