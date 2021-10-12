Braves OF Jorge Soler tests positive for Covid, scratched from Game 4 lineup vs. Brewers

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday prior to Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers that OF Jorge Soler has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been scratched from the lineup this afternoon. Rookie Christian Pache will replace Soler on the NLDS roster.

Updated Game 4 lineup: pic.twitter.com/LiKEdI5u1a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2021

The outfield moves a bit along with the lineup. SS Dansby Swanson will replace Soler as the leadoff hitter. Joc Pederson moves from LF to RF while Adam Duvall moves from CF to RF and Guillermo Heredia enters the lineup in CF.

The Braves lead the best-of-5 series 2-1 entering Game 4 on Tuesday night. Atlanta will pitch Charlie Morton, who started Game 1 of the series, striking out 9 batters in 6 IP. Eric Lauer is starting for the Brewers, who will likely dip into the rest of their pitching staff if the game gets out of hand on the brink of elimination.