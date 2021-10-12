Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr. dealing with forearm discomfort

Houston Astros SP Lance McCullers Jr. was pulled from Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon due to forearm discomfort, manager Dusty Baker confirmed to reporters after the 10-1 win. The Astros defeated the White Sox in four games to advance to the ALCS for the fifth consecutive season.

McCullers went 4.0 innings, allowing 1 ER on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts before being replaced by Yimi Garcia. The ‘Stros were possibly being cautious with McCullers heading into the next round. He likely wasn’t going to start Game 1 of the ALCS vs. the Boston Red Sox on Friday anyway, so pulling him early allows for him to start next week in the middle of the series.

If McCullers is unable to pitch in the ALCS, that could put the Astros in a bit of a bind. Framber Valdez becomes the ace and should pitch Game 1 on Friday. Luis Garcia struggled vs. the White Sox in Game 3 and behind him is Jose Urquidy and Jake Odorizzi as potential starters. We could also see Kendall Graveman serve as a starter in some type of bullpen game.