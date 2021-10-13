NBA season predictions: Northwest division picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each division. While division winners no longer get an automatic playoff berth, there are still odds for the champion available on DraftKings Sportsbook. And that also means there’s a chance for bettors to make some money.

Northwest Division Odds for 2021-22 Season

Utah Jazz (-250)

Denver Nuggets (+320)

Portland Trail Blazers (+750)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+10000)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+50000)

This division is loaded at the top with the Jazz, Nuggets and Trail Blazers all expected to be playoff teams. Utah has the best overall roster, but Denver has the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Portland’s dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are capable of springing a surprise. The Timberwolves and Thunder are undergoing rebuilds, so they’re unlikely to be factors in this division.

The pick: Nuggets (+320)

The Jazz are loaded with Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley forming a potent trio. However, there’s no value on Utah. The Nuggets are without Jamal Murray indefinitely but have Michael Porter Jr. and a host of role players ready to step up until he returns. Oh, and they have the reigning league MVP in Nikola Jokic. There’s value on this pick and Denver has the talent to win this division and more. Take the Nuggets and the + odds here.

