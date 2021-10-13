NBA season predictions: Southeast division picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each division. While division winners no longer get an automatic playoff berth, there are still odds for the champion available on DraftKings Sportsbook. And that also means there’s a chance for bettors to make some money.

Southeast Division Odds for 2021-22 Season

Miami Heat (-125)

Atlanta Hawks (+135)

Charlotte Hornets (+1500)

Washington Wizards (+2500)

Orlando Magic (+15000)

The Heat are the trendy pick of the offseason after acquiring Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade deal. Miami also brought back Duncan Robinson and signed PJ Tucker away from the Bucks. The Hawks are the defending champions of this division and are bringing most of their key pieces back. The Hornets and Wizards will be in the play-in tournament mix, while the Magic are in the final stages of a rebuild. Orlando has the young talent to make some noise early in the season but should fade eventually. The Heat and Hawks are in the top tier of the Southeast, with the Hornets and Wizards behind them.

The pick: Hawks (+135)

The Heat have the better team on paper but the Hawks won the division last year and are bringing back the same team. Trae Young and John Collins should continue to ascend, and Jalen Johnson looks like a stud. Sharife Cooper may be the steal of the draft. Atlanta has a deep, talented rotation capable of capturing home-court advantage in the first round. At + value, the Hawks are the pick here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.