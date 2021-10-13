NBA season predictions: Pacific division picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each division. While division winners no longer get an automatic playoff berth, there are still odds for the champion available on DraftKings Sportsbook. And that also means there’s a chance for bettors to make some money.

Pacific Division Odds for 2021-22 Season

Los Angeles Lakers (+105)

Phoenix Suns (+220)

Golden State Warriors (+425)

Los Angeles Clippers (+900)

Sacramento Kings (+15000)

This division is absolutely loaded at the top. The Lakers and Warriors are the top two according to oddsmakers to come out of the Western conference. The Suns are the defending conference champions. If Kawhi Leonard comes back at some point in the season, the Clippers will be challengers for the title. They’re probably going to be out of the division picture by that point. The Kings are, well, still the Kings. The Lakers, Suns and Warriors will make this a very fun race. All three teams should make the playoffs, with the Clippers also in the mix.

The pick: Los Angeles Lakers (+105)

Anthony Davis’ health is going to be a question mark but the Lakers have the most talent of any team to begin the season. The Suns are going to be a contender, although they’ll experience some drop-off from last season. If Klay Thompson comes back and is 100 percent healthy, the Warriors are a threat. However, he’s not going to be back until at least January and that’s an optimistic timeline. The Lakers and Suns are the top two teams here for a reason and LA has the more complete roster. Bettors are getting + odds as well, so there’s no harm in backing the Lakers.

