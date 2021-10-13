NBA season predictions: Southwest division picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each division. While division winners no longer get an automatic playoff berth, there are still odds for the champion available on DraftKings Sportsbook. And that also means there’s a chance for bettors to make some money.

Southwest Division Odds for 2021-22 Season

Dallas Mavericks (-230)

Memphis Grizzlies (+400)

New Orleans Pelicans (+700)

San Antonio Spurs (+2500)

Houston Rockets (+15000)

The Spurs and Rockets are not likely to be factors in the division. San Antonio will try to compete before ultimately accepting a rebuild while the Rockets hope to develop their young players from the jump and land a high draft pick in the process. The Mavs are favored with Luka Doncic running the show, but Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will have something to say in this division.

The pick: Mavericks (-230)

This will come down to which supporting cast performs best among the Mavs, Grizzlies and Pelicans. Each complimentary star has strengths and issues but ultimately needs to deliver this season to prove he’s a long-term answer for the franchise. In the battle between Doncic, Morant and Williamson, the MVP front-runner according to DraftKings Sportsbook is the safest bet.

