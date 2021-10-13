 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt did not practice Wednesday for Week 6

We break down the news that both Browns running backs were absent from Wednesday’s practice.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns watch a drill during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 10, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 6 coming off a wild 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. It doesn’t get any easier for the Browns, as they’ll take on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, likely as a typical rest day. Chubb is dealing with a calf injury and Hunt has a wrist and knee ailment, according to the official injury report.

Fantasy football implications

It’s unlikely both players are in any danger of missing Sunday’s contest but both showing up on the injury report designated for something other than rest is worth monitoring. Both backs have been great in fantasy football this season and both are going to get touches consistently. Chubb and Hunt are valuable running back plays in any league on most weeks. If either back is out, the other becomes a bonafide starter regardless of the matchup.

