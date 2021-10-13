Alexander Mattison not practicing, Dalvin Cook limited Wednesday in Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings could have a problem brewing in the backfield as both Alexander Mattison and Dalvin Cook are dealing with injuries ahead of Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Mattison did not participate at all in Wednesday’s session with a shoulder injury while Cook was limited with an ankle problem, according to the team’s official injury report.

Fantasy football implications

The Vikings don’t exactly have much depth beyond Cook and Mattison at the running back position. Veteran Ameer Abdullah is next in line for touches after Cook and Mattison if both running backs ultimately miss the team’s Week 6 contest. It seems like Cook will be back after logging a limited session, so Abdullah’s best shot at work will be as a receiver out of the backfield. The Vikings have been throwing the ball well though, so a reduced workload for whichever hobbled running back does take the field Sunday could be on the cards.